Intel Announces Intel Arc Pro A60 And Pro A60M GPUs

What’s New: Intel introduced the Intel® Arc™ Pro A60 and Pro A60M as new members of the Intel® Arc™ Pro A-series professional range of graphics processing units (GPUs). The new products are a significant step up in performance in the Intel Arc Pro family and are carefully designed for professional workstations users with up to 12GB of video memory (VRAM) and support for four displays with high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Vision® support.

With built-in ray tracing hardware, graphics acceleration and machine learning capabilities, the Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU unites fluid viewports, the latest in visual technologies and rich content creation in a traditional single slot factor.

Why It Matters: Intel Arc Pro A-series graphics offer a new option to the workstation GPU space. Compared to existing Intel Arc Pro products, the Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M offer double the number of PCIe lanes with 16, twice the memory bandwidth at 384 gigabytes per second, twice the dedicated AI Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines with 256, and twice the number of ray tracing units with 16. They also feature full media encode and decode support, including AV1. These make Intel Arc Pro GPUs ideal for computer-aided design and modeling (CAD/CAM), AI inferencing tasks and media processing in dedicated business environments.

Intel Arc Pro GPUs are backed by quarterly driver releases for regular performance optimisations and ISV-certified1 by leading workstation applications used within the architecture, engineering and construction, and design and manufacturing industries, such as:

Autodesk 3ds Max

Autodesk AutoCAD

Autodesk Fusion 360

Autodesk Inventor

Autodesk Maya

Bentley MicroStation

Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS

Nemetscheck VectorWorks

PTC Creo

Siemens NX

Siemens Solid Edge

Intel’s workstation GPUs are also optimised for media and entertainment applications like Blender and run rendering and ray tracing libraries in the Intel® oneAPI Rendering Toolkit to enable the creation of high-performance, high-fidelity visual experiences at scale.

