Business Views For 2023 Election

Businesses are ambitious for New Zealand’s success and want a better policies to help achieve it, BusinessNZ says.

BusinessNZ has ‘taken the pulse’ of the business community and published Election Priorities for a better future - the thoughts of large and small New Zealand businesses in the run-up to this year’s election.

BusinessNZ Advocacy Director Catherine Beard says the 2023 election will take place at a time of great change, and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that can ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world.

"We’d like to inform political parties and policymakers of the policy areas where the business community believes we could do better, for the benefit of all New Zealanders."

Election Priorities for a better future makes recommendations for policies covering trade, immigration, education, investment, infrastructure, the labour market, tax and other areas that impact businesses and the communities they serve.

Election Priorities for a better future is on www.businessnz.org.nz.

