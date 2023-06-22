Relocatable Homes, Still Best Option For 1st-Time Home Buyer

In an ever-evolving housing market, relocatable homes offer hope for first-time home buyers in New Zealand. Buying your first home can be a financial challenge with the housing market's current position. Relocatable homes provide affordability, flexibility, and a practical solution to the challenges of entering the housing market. With the ability to adapt to changing needs, they have gained popularity as a feasible option for aspiring homeowners. The housing market holds special significance for first-time buyers, who face obstacles such as high prices and limited inventory. Relocatable homes provide a viable alternative, offering an opportunity to fulfil homeownership dreams amidst these challenges.

Relocatable homes have witnessed a surge in popularity throughout New Zealand in recent years. With the ongoing housing affordability crisis and the increasing demand for housing options, these homes have become an attractive choice for first-home buyers. Their cost-effectiveness, shorter construction timelines, and flexibility in design and layout have contributed to their rising prominence in the housing market. Buying a house for the first time is possibly more achievable with this option.

Transporting a house in New Zealand has multiple advantages. It is cost-effective, preserving existing structures and saving on construction expenses. It maintains the country's heritage and promotes sustainability. Time is saved by avoiding lengthy new builds. Custom options allow for a personalised living space. Site selection flexibility provides the opportunity to choose desired locations. Finally, it can be a wise financial investment, potentially increasing property value.

Warren and Janene Kershaw are a couple who found success as first-time home buyers through relocatable homes. In November 2019, they moved into a three-bedroom, 142-square-meter house to their holiday park in Waianakarua, Oamaru. They opted for a second-hand home due to the cost advantage and the desire for a property that would blend well with their existing lodge and buildings nearby.

Warren estimates that the entire project will cost around $250,000, including the renovations. They were able to move into the house within a month of it being placed on the site. Warren talks about the importance of choosing the right company to work with, praising King House Removals for their assistance and recommending relocatable homes to first-time buyers.

Leigh-Anne and Andrew Peake also have a success story with relocatable homes. When they moved to the vineyard they owned in Lowburn, Cromwell, they desired a home with character rather than opting for a new build. They found a two-story 1930s home that had been written off after the Christchurch earthquakes.

While budget played a role in their decision, their main motivation was to find a home with a story and a cosy atmosphere. They even relocated a self-contained cabin to use for bed and breakfast accommodation, showcasing the versatility of relocatable homes in meeting their needs.

These success stories highlight how relocatable homes have enabled first-time home buyers like the Kershaws and the Peakes to find unique, cost-effective housing solutions that align with their preferences.

According to industry experts, relocatable homes offer significant benefits for first-time home buyers in New Zealand. Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd notes the increasing demand for houses for removal, with listings jumping 93% in February 2022 compared to the previous year. He highlights the affordability factor, stating that people see second-hand homes as a more cost-effective option, especially since the price of building new houses has doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trade Me data shows that the average asking price for a property for removal in February 2022 was $88,941, a 41% increase from the previous year.

New Zealand Building Removals owner Shane Paul highlights the financial motivation behind sourcing a relocated home, explaining that it provides a more affordable alternative to building new. His company moves around 50 houses per year, allowing people to achieve homeownership that may not have been possible otherwise.

John Bolton, CEO of mortgage broker company Squirrel, points out the challenges in obtaining financing for relocatable homes. Banks typically require the home to be firmly fixed to the ground before considering it suitable security for a loan. This poses difficulties for first-time home buyers, although investors with existing property equity may find it more feasible.

These insights from industry experts, supported by statistics and data, highlight the financial advantages and growing popularity of relocatable homes for first-time home buyers in New Zealand. However, the challenges in obtaining financing and potential renovation costs should be carefully considered.

Relocatable homes offer significant advantages for first-time home buyers in New Zealand. They provide an affordable option compared to traditional houses, with reduced construction costs and customisation options to fit various budgets. The flexibility and adaptability of relocatable homes allow homeowners to easily relocate or modify their living spaces according to changing needs. Additionally, faster construction timelines and improved energy efficiency make them an attractive choice.

Haines Group, with over 50 years of experience, is a trusted name in house removals and haulage. Their expertise and accomplishments have earned them the prestigious 2022 Outstanding Achievement Award in House Relocations. They focus on customer satisfaction, offering personalised solutions and guidance throughout the entire process. With a strong network and access to quality houses, they go above and beyond to fulfil specific requests. The Haines Group's reliability, proven track record, and unwavering commitment make them the go-to choice for buying, selling, or relocating houses.

