Innovative Te Wao Nui, Wellington Children’s Hospital Receives Top Honours At 2023 Property Industry Awards

The Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood Building, Te Wao Nui, Wellington Children’s Hospital has taken home the Rider Levett Bucknall Supreme Award at tonight’s Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards, Aotearoa’s most prestigious property awards programme.

The outstanding state-of-the-art facility has also scooped the Warren & Mahoney Civic, Health and Arts Property Award, winning Excellence and Best in Category.

With 50 in-patient beds, 21 clinic rooms and a “playscape”, the new $100 million children’s hospital brings together five regional services in one fit-for-purpose location, providing integrated Child Health Services and specialist medical and surgical care to the Wellington region and surrounds.

Te Wao Nui is an ecosystem of integrated health services designed for tamariki and whānau which brings teams of doctors, nurses and allied health professionals together under one roof.

What stood out for the judges was the care taken when designing the space. Every detail has been considered, with features bespoke to children and a fun approach courtesy of Weta Workshop. A forest theme is pulled right throughout the child’s experience from the moment they arrive and adopt a hospital character.

Andrew Evans, chief judge, Property Industry Awards said, “Every element has been carefully considered to make the hospital as comfortable and unintimidating as possible for the children – and families – who will use it for decades to come.”

“Cables, wires and machines are concealed as much as possible; each room has a murphy bed so that a family member can stay with their child, while the décor features themes and characters to keep little minds entertained and less focused on the reasons they need to be in the hospital.”

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman said, “Property is more than bricks and mortar, it’s about people and is a catalyst for community. Good, well-designed property creates harmony and promotes inclusion, creating spaces for communities to thrive. This year the judging panel have assessed 97 buildings across the country in 10 categories, each one servicing its own unique community.”

The successful delivery of the Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood Building, Te Wao Nui, Wellington Children’s Hospital is due to an effective public private partnership which saw the project delivered on budget and ahead of schedule. However, it was not without hurdles; having to contend with a tricky site and the challenges of building during the pandemic which led to staffing and supply chain issues.

“There are very few projects that have come in ahead of time and on budget over the Covid period. This milestone was achieved thanks to a developer that took a private-sector approach to a traditionally public sector project, and contractors who gave significantly more than they were contracted to deliver. On all measures this regional children’s hospital has excelled, going above and beyond to deliver its aim of caring for children,” Evans added.

Now in its 24th year the Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards celebrate and showcase superior examples of iconic projects in property development and investment across a broad range of sectors and design disciplines, recognising outstanding projects, developments and refurbishments.

The Property Industry Awards have a broad and robust judging criteria with nominees assessed for how the development tracked against financial estimates, owner and user satisfaction, as well as its design, construction and sustainability.

“What makes these awards truly unique is that they assess return on investment for the lifetime of a building. While this might sound straight forward when you’re measuring a financial return, it becomes far more complex and meaningful when you consider the return on investment as it pertains to people. Will it enhance the lives of those who use it? How will an office space designed to support the health and wellbeing of its inhabitants provide a return of less sick days, lower staff turnover or a better team culture? How will a robust but beautiful community housing development support those in our community who need it most? Community is at the heart of every project, no matter who it serves.”

Three winning developments which demonstrate this philosophy include the Hayman Kronfeld Building, Auckland, The Residences at Karamū, Christchurch and the Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre.

The Hayman Kronfeld Building, Auckland, which took home Excellence and Best in Category in the Naylor Love Heritage and Adaptive Reuses Property Award, is interesting not only for its careful and considered design to restore the heritage features of this 100-year-old site but also as it is helping to transform the area around Britomart Station. The construction carefully joins two buildings together – even though the floor levels differ in part - by building a lift through the middle to seamlessly meld the structures together.

The Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities Community and Affordable Housing Property Award Excellence and Best in Category went to The Residences at Karamū, Christchurch. Part of this project’s success was the team’s ability to work effectively with multiple stakeholders – from Ngāi Tahu iwi who gave the land to the project, to the council who helped to develop public transport routes and critically, the community, to understand the needs of those who would live in the housing.

Similarly, the additions to the Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre, winner of Excellence and Best in Category in the Holmes Group Tourism and Leisure Property Award, will help to place this facility on the global map with its championship-standard competition pool – one of the only FINA International Swim Meet qualified pools in New Zealand. Clever design features allow for multi-use of the pools that can be adapted for swimming or polo for national and international competitions. And, for locals who wish to use the facilities for a fun day out.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman says, “It is an honour to once again showcase these purpose-driven spaces, as we recognise the extraordinary achievements of those who design, develop and craft New Zealand’s best projects.”

“Property is Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest industry, contributing over $41.2 billon (15 per cent) to our GDP and employing over 200,000 Kiwis. Behind the pretty buildings and architectural flair are dedicated people creating spaces for you and I to live, work and play. Together, we are shaping cities and regions where communities thrive,” concludes Freeman.

