How Women In STEM Are Shaping The Future

With more than 150 speakers from 25 countries, ICWES19 promises to offer anyone involved in the innovation sector any number of examples of how STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and, in particular, women in STEM are helping to change the world.

The 19th International Conference of Women Engineers and Scientists (ICWES19) will take place in Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest city, in September 2023. The conference theme – Shaping the Future – will offer examples of and insights for women studying and working in STEM, and their advocates, and showcase the potential of science and engineering to change the world for the better.

The conference programme, which will open with a keynote from futurist Dr Kristin Alford, includes keynote sessions focused on Antarctica, Space and the COVID-19 pandemic. An afternoon, including panel discussion, will explore how the STEM sector can become truly diverse and inclusive.

With streams of talks on seven areas of STEM, case studies focused on diversity and equality in STEM, and professional development workshops, the three-day programme has something for everyone.

Following the conference, attendees are invited to join field trips to see Aotearoa New Zealand STEM in action.

“Women are still under-represented in many areas of science and engineering, particularly at more senior levels,” says Emma Timewell, co-Chair of ICWES19 on behalf of AWIS. “Being able to bring women together to discuss not only the amazing work that they do, but also to find ways to improve the global engagement of women in STEM, is a privilege.”

“New Zealand is a country built on innovation in science and engineering,” says Bryony Lane, co-Chair on behalf of Engineering New Zealand. “We’re excited to be able to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the rest of the world.”

ICWES is the flagship triennial conference of the International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists (INWES). ICWES19 is being hosted by the New Zealand Association for Women in the Sciences (AWIS) and Engineering New Zealand.

ICWES19 is grateful for support from its sponsors – Stantec, the University of Auckland, the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, NIWA, Plant & Food Research, Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington, and Te Pūnaha Matatini.

For more information on the conference, including registration and details on how to sponsor the conference, go to icwes19.com.

© Scoop Media

