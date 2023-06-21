Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How Women In STEM Are Shaping The Future

Monday, 26 June 2023, 10:13 am
Press Release: ICWES19

With more than 150 speakers from 25 countries, ICWES19 promises to offer anyone involved in the innovation sector any number of examples of how STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and, in particular, women in STEM are helping to change the world.

The 19th International Conference of Women Engineers and Scientists (ICWES19) will take place in Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest city, in September 2023. The conference theme – Shaping the Future – will offer examples of and insights for women studying and working in STEM, and their advocates, and showcase the potential of science and engineering to change the world for the better.

The conference programme, which will open with a keynote from futurist Dr Kristin Alford, includes keynote sessions focused on Antarctica, Space and the COVID-19 pandemic. An afternoon, including panel discussion, will explore how the STEM sector can become truly diverse and inclusive.

With streams of talks on seven areas of STEM, case studies focused on diversity and equality in STEM, and professional development workshops, the three-day programme has something for everyone.

Following the conference, attendees are invited to join field trips to see Aotearoa New Zealand STEM in action.

“Women are still under-represented in many areas of science and engineering, particularly at more senior levels,” says Emma Timewell, co-Chair of ICWES19 on behalf of AWIS. “Being able to bring women together to discuss not only the amazing work that they do, but also to find ways to improve the global engagement of women in STEM, is a privilege.”

“New Zealand is a country built on innovation in science and engineering,” says Bryony Lane, co-Chair on behalf of Engineering New Zealand. “We’re excited to be able to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the rest of the world.”

ICWES is the flagship triennial conference of the International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists (INWES). ICWES19 is being hosted by the New Zealand Association for Women in the Sciences (AWIS) and Engineering New Zealand.

ICWES19 is grateful for support from its sponsors – Stantec, the University of Auckland, the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, NIWA, Plant & Food Research, Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington, and Te Pūnaha Matatini.

For more information on the conference, including registration and details on how to sponsor the conference, go to icwes19.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ICWES19 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
JCN Newswire: Mitsubishi Establishes 'Green Hydrogen' Business in Europe

Eneco Diamond Hydrogen is a joint venture between MC & Eneco, an integrated energy company headquartered in Rotterdam. Interest in hydrogen is also growing in the US, Japan, and other Western & Asian nations looking for ways to both produce and use it more widely.


ACN Newswire:

Spritzer announces rollout of label-free, 100% recyclable bottles as part of its commitment towards reducing use of plastic, minimising its impact on the environment, and becoming a fully circular brand by 2030. More>>


BusinessNZ: Business Views For 2023 Election

The 2023 election will take place at a time of great change and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that will ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world. More>>

Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More>>


Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for Kiwis who need to know they can trust their bank with their finances. More>>


Digitl: Rural Telecom Divide In Commerce Commission Spotlight

It’s improving for rural users, but outside the UFB fibre footprint, telecommunications is more expensive & of lower quality, with country users facing data caps, something their town cousins rarely see since almost every urban customer is on an unlimited data plan. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 