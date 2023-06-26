Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Economy: Rocky Road

Monday, 26 June 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Business New Zealand

The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast shows middling growth for New Zealand’s economy between now and 2025, with a mix of positive and negative indicators.

BusinessNZ Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says New Zealand’s economy is facing similar conditions to others around the world.

"Economic growth the world over is expected to be modest over the next few years, as countries and consumers start to focus inward.

"In New Zealand, inflationary pressures remain elevated despite an increase in net migration. Although this should take some pressure off the labour market, household spending is increasingly restrained.

"House prices appear to have bottomed out but as households fix at new rates, sometimes much higher than they were initially tested at, the cost of living continues to rise.

"With an election on the horizon, investors are cautious. Policy announcements from all parties will play a significant role in spending in the lead up to October."

The BusinessNZ Economic Conditions Index sits at -1 for the June 2023 quarter, a deterioration of 7 on the previous quarter but an improvement of 4 on the previous year.

The Index tracks 33 economic indicators including GDP, export volumes, commodity prices, inflation, debt, and business and consumer confidence.

The full report can be found on the BusinessNZ website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Business New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
JCN Newswire: Mitsubishi Establishes 'Green Hydrogen' Business in Europe

Eneco Diamond Hydrogen is a joint venture between MC & Eneco, an integrated energy company headquartered in Rotterdam. Interest in hydrogen is also growing in the US, Japan, and other Western & Asian nations looking for ways to both produce and use it more widely.


ACN Newswire:

Spritzer announces rollout of label-free, 100% recyclable bottles as part of its commitment towards reducing use of plastic, minimising its impact on the environment, and becoming a fully circular brand by 2030. More>>


BusinessNZ: Business Views For 2023 Election

The 2023 election will take place at a time of great change and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that will ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world. More>>

Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More>>


Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for Kiwis who need to know they can trust their bank with their finances. More>>


Digitl: Rural Telecom Divide In Commerce Commission Spotlight

It’s improving for rural users, but outside the UFB fibre footprint, telecommunications is more expensive & of lower quality, with country users facing data caps, something their town cousins rarely see since almost every urban customer is on an unlimited data plan. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 