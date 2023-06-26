Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Digital Advertising Revenue Grows By 2.5% Q1 2023

Monday, 26 June 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: IAB New Zealand

The IAB New Zealand released its latest 2023 Digital Advertising Revenue Report today. The report provides a snapshot of Q1 2023, along with trends, to provide a contextual overview of the New Zealand digital advertising market.

Total digital advertising revenue in New Zealand continues to climb, reaching $488.4 million in Q1 2023, achieving 2.5% growth on the same period in the previous year.

The data is drawn from the IAB New Zealand’s Digital Advertising Revenue Report released today by the IAB New Zealand and Baker Tilly Staples Rodway.

In Q1 2023, channel growth was again led by Classified and Directories, with 17.1% growth on the same period in the previous year, followed by Social at 9.0%, and Search at 1.9%.

In Q1 2023, within Total Display; Sponsorship and Audio topped Display channel growth on the same period last year, with growth of 61.2% and 35.1% respectively.

In the first quarter of 2023, the largest shift in Total Display variance by advertising category, was Travel & Accommodation, recording a year-on-year increase of 89.7%, followed by Insurance at 43%.

The IAB New Zealand’s quarterly Digital Advertising Revenue Report is compiled from a survey conducted independently by Baker Tilly Staples Rodway on behalf of IAB New Zealand each quarter. The results reported are considered the most accurate measurement of online advertising revenue since the data is compiled directly from information supplied by companies selling online advertising. All-inclusive, the report includes data reflecting online advertising revenue from 15 New Zealand online publishers across their websites and commercial online services.

