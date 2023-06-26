Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Welcome CowManager As National Sponsor

Monday, 26 June 2023, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are thrilled to welcome CowManager as a new national sponsor, with the partnership solidifying CowManager's commitment to support New Zealand farmers in working towards a sustainable and successful future for their business.

“We are thrilled to have CowManager on board. They're one of the biggest and best players in the field of cow monitoring systems here in NZ and are a preferred supplier to a lot of NZ farmers,” say Robin Congdon, General Manager of NZDIA “We welcome them to the NZDIA National Sponsor family and look forward to working with them to showcase new innovations and technology to the New Zealand dairy industry.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, with a rich history spanning 34 years, is a renowned program that drives best practices and fosters advancements in the dairy industry. It features over 60 events, engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including dairy farmers, rural professionals, rural businesses, and the wider rural communities, with over 6,000 participants.

CowManager is a revolutionary ear sensor cow monitoring system, active in over 40 countries and committed to give farmers as well as their herds the best life possible. It’s the only cow monitoring system to successfully measure ear temperature combined with behaviour along with measurements of activity, rumination and eating time. Giving farmers actionable insights on the fertility, health, and nutrition of their cows so they can run their business proactively, rather than reactively.

New Zealand holds immense significance as one of the most important markets for CowManager. By teaming up with NZDIA, CowManager aims to strengthen its position within the New Zealand dairy industry while contributing to its long-term growth and prosperity. 

"We are proud and excited to work with NZDIA and combine forces to support the dairy industry and dairy farmers," says Bernd Spelbos, Commercial Director at CowManager. "We are passionate about making farmers lives easier by providing them with the best and most accurate data to improve and maintain the success and well-being of their herd." 

By becoming a national sponsor, CowManager will be an integral part of the exciting and vibrant NZDIA awards program. Together, NZDIA and CowManager can give farmers the opportunity to do even better.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
JCN Newswire: Mitsubishi Establishes 'Green Hydrogen' Business in Europe

Eneco Diamond Hydrogen is a joint venture between MC & Eneco, an integrated energy company headquartered in Rotterdam. Interest in hydrogen is also growing in the US, Japan, and other Western & Asian nations looking for ways to both produce and use it more widely.


ACN Newswire:

Spritzer announces rollout of label-free, 100% recyclable bottles as part of its commitment towards reducing use of plastic, minimising its impact on the environment, and becoming a fully circular brand by 2030. More>>


BusinessNZ: Business Views For 2023 Election

The 2023 election will take place at a time of great change and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that will ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world. More>>

Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More>>


Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for Kiwis who need to know they can trust their bank with their finances. More>>


Digitl: Rural Telecom Divide In Commerce Commission Spotlight

It’s improving for rural users, but outside the UFB fibre footprint, telecommunications is more expensive & of lower quality, with country users facing data caps, something their town cousins rarely see since almost every urban customer is on an unlimited data plan. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 