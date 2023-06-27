CommonKind Creates Baby Sleeping Bag Designed To Help The Nest Collective Support Whānau Throughout Aotearoa

Wellington-based social enterprise CommonKind has designed a baby sleeping bag to meet The Nest Collective’s brief for natural, safe, snuggly sleepwear for the whānau they support throughout Aotearoa.

In June, The Nest Collective started distributing CommonKind’s ZQ merino and organic cotton ‘Zigzag Sleeping Bag’ to kiwi families, and will also receive a donated 100% wool blanket for every limited edition sleeping bag sold through the CommonKind website.

The Nest Collective is a nation-wide charity, supporting families with a pack of all the baby essentials they need for the first year and beyond.

The Nest Collective National Manager, Natalia Karacaoglu says, “This year alone we’ll support over 1,000 pēpi and whānau and, thanks to CommonKind, their donated blankets will help us to ensure each baby starts life with a beautiful, wool blanket to keep pēpi warm and well.”

She explains, “Every pack we give includes over 150 essential wellbeing and safety items to support pēpi to thrive, including essentials like CommonKind's Zigzag Sleeping Bag and a warm, wool blanket. These packs were created through consultation with social workers, community partners and experts – we continually hear from these partners that sleeping bags are a really important part of our packs.”

Natalia continues, “A warm, merino sleeping bag ensures pēpi is in fabric that breathes which helps them to regulate their body temperature. We are also passionate about supporting pēpi to have the safest sleep possible and a sleeping bag is one way we can help families with this goal.”

CommonKind is guided by the mission to share warmth throughout Aotearoa. Through direct-to-community sales and their get one, gift one model via their website, CommonKind hopes to make high-quality wool essentials readily accessible to families throughout New Zealand, especially those living in cold, damp homes.

CommonKind Co-founder Olive Riley says, “Wool is a key ingredient in the Zigzag Sleeping Bag as studies show wool can help babies fall asleep faster, cry less, gain weight faster and wool is also proven to reduce symptoms and severity of skin problems like eczema.“

Natalia adds, “Besides the benefits to babies and the comfort factor of wool, we love that wool is natural and gentle on the planet.”

CommonKind is selling Zigzag Sleeping Bags in a limited edition print on their website in three colourful tones. With each sleeping bag sold, they will donate one of their signature Staple Blankets for The Nest Collective to add to their packs. Head to www.commonkind.nz to learn more.

© Scoop Media

