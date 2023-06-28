Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Insight (AUS) And Volpara (NZ) Announced As Microsoft ANZ Partners Of The Year

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Microsoft New Zealand

Microsoft is thrilled to announce Insight Enterprises as the Australian Partner of the Year, and Volpara as the New Zealand Partner of the Year for 2023.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate local partners who have demonstrated innovation, competitive differentiation and customer value, through utilising the strength of Microsoft’s products and solutions.

Vanessa Sorenson, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft ANZ, believes Insight is an excellent example of what the partner of the future looks like.

“This win recognises Insight’s combination of genuine client focus and technical excellence. Insight has delivered incredible client outcomes this year including overhauling Australia’s largest water network's infrastructure through an Azure IoT wastewater management solution, reducing public health risk and environmental damage, as well as an enterprise data platform for Transport for NSW which utilises real-time analytics and alerts to provide commuters with more reliable journeys,” she said.

“Insight also represents the best of partnering for purpose, and has built a genuine inclusive workplace. It’s made a significant commitment to the Champions of Change and Women Rising programs for their internal development, and externally it’s partnered within SheCodes, Dress for Success and the Indigenous Literacy Foundation to help bridge the diversity and inclusion gap.”

Joyce Mullen, Chief Executive Officer at Insight said:

“As powerful technologies like generative AI redefine digital strategy, we’re helping our clients sort through complex technology decisions to run their business more effectively. Our strong alignment with Microsoft is a big part of how we make this happen. I am incredibly proud of our Australian teammates, and we are honoured to be recognised as Microsoft’s Australian Partner of The Year. These awards reflect our depth of expertise as a Solutions Integrator, building and managing innovative, scalable solutions in Azure that give our clients the extraordinary outcomes they deserve.”

The judges were equally impressed with Volpara’s submission.

“Volpara’s constant innovation and drive to improve health outcomes is impacting the lives of millions of people around the world, and truly making a difference. We were impressed by the way Volpara has been able to take its existing solution and morph it into a new tool that uses mammograms to identify potential cardiovascular issues.

“Volpara also embodies a deep commitment to Azure and AI analytics that will ensure it’s on the cutting edge of health tech innovation for years to come,” said Vanessa.

Teri Thomas, Chief Executive at Volpara, shared Microsoft’s excitement for the win.

“It was an amazing surprise to be announced as Microsoft’s New Zealand Partner of the Year, especially amongst such a strong cohort of partners. It has given us the opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come, and we want to thank the team at Microsoft for all the support along the way, and our team for all of their hard work every day – we wouldn’t be where we are without you. Now, with this win to propel us, we’re looking forward to scaling our business globally even more.”

A number of ANZ partners also picked up accolades in the other global awards categories including FiveP for Modern Workplace for Frontline Workers, Data#3 for Surface PC Reseller, Insight Enterprises again for Solutions Assessments, and Volpara again for Healthcare and Life Sciences.

“Partners are the creative engine of the tech industry and we’re constantly impressed by the incredible work they do throughout ANZ, and the impact it is having on people, communities and organisations” added Sorenson.

