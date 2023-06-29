Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christchurch Airport Welcomes China Southern Airlines’ Return

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: Christchurch Airport

Direct flights between Christchurch and Guangzhou are about to resume.

The President of China Southern Airlines announced the airline’s return during a meeting with the NZ Prime Minister’s delegation in Beijing.

President Han says the service paused during the pandemic, but will re-start on November 10 with three flights a week.

Christchurch Airport Chief Executive Justin Watson describes the announcement as a great day for Christchurch Airport and for New Zealand.

“Our connection from Guangzhou to Christchurch was launched in 2015, and over the following four years grew from a summer seasonal service to a daily year-round link between our two countries,” he said.

“With a staggering growth rate of more than 250% in only three years, China Southern’s growth at Christchurch expanded from one charter flight back in 2015, to a daily Boeing 777 in 2019.

“Our China market has expanded from around 45,000 in 2015, to almost 120,000 passengers flying direct into Christchurch Airport.”

Justin Watson says Christchurch is the primary gateway to the wonders of the South Island which, when connected to China Southern extensive network, means passengers can connect directly through the airline’s Guangzhou hub to hundreds of destinations.

“The impact of the service re-starting will be far beyond our tourism industry. Not only is the service popular with visitors, but it’s key for education, business and high value airfreight such as our famous live lobster and fresh seafoods.

“People-to-people links and greater prosperity though business and improved trade are the results of airlinks such as this.”

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy says “Tourism New Zealand is focussed on attracting high quality visitors who will positively contribute to New Zealand’s nature, society, culture and economy. Chinese visitors support this, tending to travel across the year and undertaking a range of activities across the regions.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Christchurch Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

Ara Ake has announced a major collaborative electricity pilot with solarZero in which 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a Winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February. More


Foodstuffs: Plastic Produce Bags Gone From July

This ban is part of a wider phase out of single-use plastics, including items like plastic straws & containers, and saving around 150M single-use plastic produce bags from going to landfill. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 