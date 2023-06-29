Lance Savali Partners With Odd Company To Encourage Kiwis To Pop A Can With Their Gran

NZ’s number one artist on TikTok has designed “The Granny Pack” – a bespoke fanny pack that holds two Odd Company RTDs.

The new accessory encourages younger people to share a drink with their gran after research reveals Gen Z are more likely than any other generation to want to spent time with their grandparents.

A limited quantity of the exclusively designed Granny Pack is available to win online.

Dancer, musician, and performer Lance Savali is on a mission to get Kiwis to pop a can with their gran and spend more quality time together.

He has designed and launched ‘The Granny Pack’: a stylish fanny pack specially made to hold two cans of Odd Company’s new Vodka, Pineapple & Watermelon flavour – one for you and one for your gran – so you can both enjoy a tasty beverage and toast to the bestie that will always have your back.

The initiative is off the back of new research that revealed the strength and prevalence of intergenerational relationships, with Generation Z wanting to spend more time with their grandparents than millennials or Gen X.

The study also went on to show that Gen Z are 75% more likely to go to their grandparents rather than their parents, siblings (23%) or teachers (16%) when feeling sad, anxious, or unhappy.

Odd Company and Lance Savali saw this as the perfect opportunity to strengthen those multi-generational bonds and celebrate the special connection between young people and their grandparents, whilst having a bit of fun.

The Granny Packs – which you can register for at https://www.db.co.nz/odd-company/grannypack – were designed with Lance’s beloved grandmother, Elizabeth Savali, in mind.

“I was fizzing when Odd Company asked if I wanted to help design The Granny Pack. My nana is a legend, she’s young at heart and she loves to have fun and I want to spend more time with her,” he says.

Lance and Elisabeth

“I loved the idea of partnering with my nana to encourage others to have a good time with their own. They are the OG mate – they listen to your yarns, give solid advice, and then spill some of their own. How good is popping a can with your gran,” he adds.

78-year-old Elisabeth Savali lives in Wellington so doesn’t get the chance to see Lance as often as she would like:

“When I get together with Lance, I love hearing what he has been up to, although I’m sure he gives me the PG rated version. I’m proud of everything he has achieved and really value the time we get to spend with each other.”

Chris Featonby, Senior Marketing Manager from DB Breweries explains: “In a world where connection has become increasingly shallow, we tend to take for granted our truly meaningful relationships. Odd Company is about those meaningful connections. It’s not about pals, it’s about real friends who are always there for you no matter what, regardless of age.

“We’re trying to encourage more Kiwis to get out and celebrate their friendships with people closest to them, and we’re excited to partner with Lance and his gran to bring this message to life. Their bond is special, it is clear how much they mean to each other and there will be a lot of people out there that can relate to that.”

If you’re keen to strengthen your own multi-generational bond and pop a can with your own gran, visit https://www.db.co.nz/odd-company/grannypack and you could bag yourself a limited-edition Odd Company Granny Pack.

About Odd Company

Odd Company is a high energy RTD brand that makes easy drinking, low sugar, big taste, vodka RTDs. They come in a range of oddly satisfying flavours; Peach & Passionfruit, Raspberry & Pomegranate, Pineapple & Watermelon and Mango & Lime. In a world where connection is important, we can take for granted our truly meaningful relationships. Odd Company is about facilitating meaningful connections through unexpected experiences. It’s not about Pals, it’s about real friends.

