Pitch Perfect: Auckland Airport Unveils Grandstands In Its Arrivals Hall As Football Fever Takes Hold

Friday, 30 June 2023, 7:43 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport

  • International arrivals hall turned into a football pitch, complete with grandstands
  • Large welcome sign painted on the approach to the runway with ‘Game On!’ message, welcoming teams and fans to Aotearoa, New Zealand
  • FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ expects more than 30,000 international visitors to New Zealand, including around 20,000 from the USA.

Ahead of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Auckland Airport has unveiled its new-look International Arrivals area with a grandstand and mock football field to welcome players and fans, ahead of the tournament.

Auckland Airport Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker said they wanted to give players and fans a warm Kiwi welcome to the host city and create a moment that resembles walking out of a player’s tunnel and onto the pitch.

“Welcoming sports heroes to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is something we’ve been really looking forward to, so we’re showing our support for this global women’s sporting tournament by creating an arrivals experience like no other. We can’t wait to see the teams start to arrive from next week and the community enjoying the space.”

Kitted out with a 22 by 17 metre football field, people can get into the spirit of the event and welcome their favourite teams into the country.

In addition, a giant ‘Game On!’ welcome sign will be painted on the grass at the Eastern end of the runway. Spanning 80 by 40 metres, it will greet an estimated 80 per cent of passengers as they fly in to land.

“Auckland Airport is the main gateway to New Zealand, and we have a unique opportunity to make a special first impression – Kiwi style,” commented Mr Tasker.

During July and August, Auckland Airport expects around 1.7 million people to fly domestically and 2.1 million to fly internationally – roughly 90% of airline seat capacity compared to July and August 2019.

“We’re seeing more travellers during the end of July and into August than on some of our busiest days during the school holidays. This will largely be due to the sporting events at this time of year, being the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the All Blacks playing in the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe Cup,” said Mr Tasker.

The ‘Game On!’ welcome message follows the success of the ‘Kia Ora’ runway sign in May 2022, which greeted travellers post-Covid when travel opened back up.

While waiting for their favourite team or player, or to welcome friends and loved ones in the international arrivals hall, people will be encouraged to “fly their flag”. Using a dedicated tablet, airport visitors can select their favourite team flag as backdrop on an animated screen for their personalised photo.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ official mascot Tazuni™ will also be at the terminal at select times.

Auckland Airport thanks Tātaki Auckland Unlimited – Host City for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – for their support in creating these experiences. It is another example of the partnership between the two organisations.

