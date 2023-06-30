Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Accommodation Leader Of The Year Goes To QT Auckland’s General Manger, Doron Whaite

Friday, 30 June 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: QT Hotels

 

QT Hotels & Resorts New Zealand are celebrating three new accolades from Hospitality New Zealand’s prestigious Hospitality Awards for Excellence 2023, held in Auckland last night.

A major award at the annual event is ’Leader of the Year, accommodation’. Doron Whaite, General Manager of QT Auckland was awarded this title which honours dedication and celebrates those who contribute to and inspire confidence in the industry.

Boasting an impressive 15-year career in hospitality, Doron has led QT Auckland since its opening in 2020. Claiming its home of quirky luxury in Viaduct Harbour, QT Auckland has become a highly regarded, award-winning hotel. Doron’s leadership also extends to QT’s award-winning signature venues, Esther and Rooftop at QT.

Whaite’s continued passion and commitment to developing staff into new roles and responsibilities within the group, and his relentless commitment to improving hotel culture warrant’s Doron as a deserving recipient of this title. Doron endeavours to motivate his team, and despite challenges in the industry, to-date has managed to achieve budget with a fully staffed hotel.

In the past year, Doron has shared his leadership strengths with the wider hospitality industry. Taking on an Area General Manager role at EVT, Rydges Formosa is under his leadership, and he was instrumental in the product development of the recently opened, Lylo. Doron consulted on the food and beverage program and continues to support with mentoring current and future leaders. Doron has also recently joined the Hospitality New Zealand – Auckland Executive Committee, highlighting his ongoing commitment to the industry.

Whaite says, “It’s a real honour to be recipient of this award, our teams continue to go from strength to strength and I couldn’t be prouder of them. I would not have achieved this without an incredible team and the support we have at EVT, so it’s a shared win.”

QT Auckland’s Esther Restaurant was awarded ‘Best Restaurant in an Accommodation Venue’ at last night’s event. Led by renowned chef Sean Connolly, Culinary Food & Beverage Director at QT Auckland and Executive Chef James Laird, James was also awarded Highly Commended in the Chef of the Year category. Adding another award to QT’s stable, QT Queenstown won the award for ‘Best Hotel’. Led by General Manager, Jeremy Black, location, unbeatable views and top service set QT Queenstown as a deserving recipient of this award.

EVT Hotels and Resorts General Manager for New Zealand Operations, Simon White, says, “The QT Hotel teams here in New Zealand work exceptionally hard to bring the QT brand to life, and this recognition for their dedication to excellence in the industry despite the challenges we have all faced is outstanding.”

For more information about Hospitality New Zealand’s Hospitality Awards for Excellence 2023 and to see all finalists across the industry, visit hospitality.org.nz/s/awards.

For more information about QT Hotels & Resorts, visit qthotels.com.

