Entries Open For 2023 Good Employer Awards

Friday, 30 June 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

The 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards are open for entries from New Zealand’s top food and fibre sector employers.

“People have always been at the heart of our food and fibre sector businesses,” says Beth Davie, manager workforce at Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

“These awards are a great way to showcase effective and innovative ways in supporting staff and spreading excellence throughout the sector.

“We're wanting employers of any size who create productive, safe, supportive, and healthy work environments for their people to enter.

“Ensuring the wellbeing of staff is important, especially in the aftermath of extreme weather events such Cyclone Gabrielle.”

The awards are run by MPI and are now in their fourth year.

Beth Davie says both food and fibre sector businesses and those that support them are eligible to apply for an award.

“Last year we received amazing applications from across the food and fibre sector, including dairy, food production, forestry, seafood and Māori agribusinesses,” says Beth Davie.

“Waikato coconut yoghurt company Raglan Food Co took out the Employee Development Award and overall Supreme Award in 2022 for its commitment towards providing the right environment and support for its team to thrive.”

Beth Davie says MPI encourages food and fibre sector employers to put their names forward for an award, and employees can also nominate their own employers or others.

"Nominees can also range from rural accountants to veterinary practices, through to large industry bodies or even small start-ups and others,” says Beth Davie.

“Food and fibre sector businesses are driving New Zealand’s economy, with exports tipped to reach an impressive $56.2 billion in the year to 30 June 2023.

"This ongoing success is thanks to the 360,000 people who power our food and fibre sector including employers across Aotearoa.

"The Primary Industries Good Employer Awards celebrate and recognise good employers who show genuine passion for ensuring the success of their people. They recognise that when their people thrive, so too do their businesses.”

Entries are now open and close at 5pm on Friday 21 July 2023.

There are six award categories:

  • Employee Development
  • Safe and Healthy Work Environment
  • Māori Agribusiness
  • Inclusive and Diverse Workplace Award
  • Small Business Recognition Award
  • The Supreme Award – presented by the Agriculture Minister.

To find out more about the awards and how to enter, visit the Primary Industries Good Employer Awards page: Primary Industries Good Employer Awards

