Celebrating The Strength Of Iwi Partnerships Through Te Takapou Tupua

Friday, 30 June 2023, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Today Stats NZ makes a commitment to Te Takapou Tupua, a relationship agreement between Te Kaahui o Rauru and Tatauranga Aotearoa, Stats NZ

As the lead agency for data and statistics, Stats NZ has committed to improve access to data and increase opportunities for iwi, hapū, whānau and Māori organisations to engage and have input in decisions on future systems.

“We are making a commitment to better understand the landscape of Ngaa Rauru Kittahi through their data needs and aspirations.” says Acting Government Statistician, Dr Craig Jones.

“This Agreement acknowledges Stats NZ’s commitment to establish an enduring, Tiriti-derived relationship with Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi.

“Stats NZ will work with Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi to understand and support their data aspirations, with an initial focus on housing, workforce, health and wellbeing; and the foundations for a sustainable, safe, fit for purpose data management plan and strategy.” said Dr Jones.

The event today weaves Stats NZs and Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi together under the umbrella of Te Takapou Tupua, a relationship agreement developed and recognised by both parties.

“I want to acknowledge the work of the Tumu Whakarae Mike Neho, Ngā Pou Arataki o Te Kaahui o Rauru – Renee Bradley and Danny Broughton – and the broader Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi whānau who have made today possible.” says Deputy Chief Executive Māori Partnerships and Strategy, Tia Warbrick.

“Today is more than signing a piece of paper, it is a commitment to the foundation on which this relationship will be established and recognising the potential of data for the aspirations of Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi.

“Data can empower communities and iwi to articulate their realities and secure pathways for future development. Data capability will be increased through the commitment both parties have made to the principles and deliverables of Te Takapou Tupua” Warbrick says.

© Scoop Media

