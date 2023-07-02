Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Five Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 5:24 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Wellington, and Rolleston will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown St Johns in Auckland, New World Rolleston in Rolleston, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and two players from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores and on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

