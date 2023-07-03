Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

Monday, 3 July 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

There were 45,159 new homes consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11 percent compared with the year ended May 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The latest annual number was down from the record high of 51,015 new homes consented in the year ended May 2022, but is at a similar level to the same period in 2021,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

In the year ended May 2023, there were 18,734 stand-alone houses consented, down 24 percent compared with the year ended May 2022. There were 26,425 multi-unit homes consented, down 0.2 percent over the same period.

