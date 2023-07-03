Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Silky Otter Cinemas Debuts In Palmerston North

Monday, 3 July 2023, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Silky Otter Cinemas

Silky Otter Cinemas is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art movie theatre in Palmerston North. Located on Main Street in the heart of the city, Silky Otter Cinemas is poised to become the go-to destination for locals with their new eight-screen complex.

This eagerly anticipated addition to the local entertainment scene promises to redefine the movie-going experience, combining cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, ad-free preshow, luxury recliners with more room for comfort, a full-service bar and kitchen, a mouth-watering menu delivered straight to your seat, and a broad range of content to cater to all film lovers of all ages.

"We are incredibly excited and proud to open our newest cinema in Palmerston North,” exclaims Silky Otter CEO, Neil Lambert. Palmy was the perfect choice for our latest cinema, as it has always been a cinema loving city. A city that shares my passion for film deserves nothing less than a world class movie-going experience right in its own backyard."

Silky Otter Cinemas Palmerston North officially opened its doors to the public on July 1, 2023. For more information about showtimes, tickets, menu, and upcoming releases, please visit silkyottercinemas.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Silky Otter Cinemas on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: MBNZ report highlights rural-urban divide

Autumn 2023’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report shows a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available and in rural areas where there is less direct competition. More
Productivity Commission: Productivity Matters For Wellbeing & Requires Long-Term Commitment

NZ’s economy has gone from being one of the most to one of the least productive in the OECD. Working more hours & putting more people into work has been the main way that production & income have grown over the last decades. More


PACER Plus: Exporting Samoan Taro To NZ

Beyond financial gain, the export of Samoan symbolises a revival of cultural identity and pride, reminding Samoans living abroad of their roots. The aroma, taste, and texture of this traditional staple transports them back to cherished memories and traditions. More

Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

There were 45,159 new homes consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11 percent compared with the year ended May 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. More

Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

A collaboration between Ara Ake & solarZero means 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 