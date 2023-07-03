Silky Otter Cinemas Debuts In Palmerston North

Silky Otter Cinemas is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art movie theatre in Palmerston North. Located on Main Street in the heart of the city, Silky Otter Cinemas is poised to become the go-to destination for locals with their new eight-screen complex.

This eagerly anticipated addition to the local entertainment scene promises to redefine the movie-going experience, combining cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, ad-free preshow, luxury recliners with more room for comfort, a full-service bar and kitchen, a mouth-watering menu delivered straight to your seat, and a broad range of content to cater to all film lovers of all ages.

"We are incredibly excited and proud to open our newest cinema in Palmerston North,” exclaims Silky Otter CEO, Neil Lambert. Palmy was the perfect choice for our latest cinema, as it has always been a cinema loving city. A city that shares my passion for film deserves nothing less than a world class movie-going experience right in its own backyard."

Silky Otter Cinemas Palmerston North officially opened its doors to the public on July 1, 2023. For more information about showtimes, tickets, menu, and upcoming releases, please visit silkyottercinemas.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

