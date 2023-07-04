Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Long Time Taken To Get There Faster

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: Robinsight


AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 4, 2023 - There’s a lot of opinions around the investment in transport infrastructure; new data shows the difference that investment has made to travel times in Auckland.

Robinsight shares insights regarding the Puhoi-Warkworth motorway, which opened on June 19th. The data stems from over 13,000 trips by vehicles using EROAD telematics.

The information shows reductions in travel times: 51% for northbound trips and 44% for southbound trips. The new motorway exhibits an average travel time of 12.7 minutes, saving 12 mins per trip. Data indicates trucks over 12 tonnes save an average of 9.8 minutes per trip. Light vehicles reduce their trip time by an average of 11 minutes.

Industries such as Transport, Postal and Warehousing, General Freight, and Refrigerated Haulage all show significant improvements in travel times.

Travel on the Friday before a holiday has significantly improved compared to travel times on the old route. The data shows travel times dropping from 24.6 minutes on the Friday before Auckland Anniversary 2023 and 21.4 minutes on the Friday before Waitangi Day 2023 to 12.7 minutes on 30th June, the end of School Term 2.

Steady speeds lead to efficient fuel usage and fewer emissions. Vehicles on the new motorway maintain more consistent speeds than the older route. Heavy vehicles' speed consistency has increased by 11%, and light vehicles' by 13%.

Furthering the safety benefits of the new motorway, the data shows no harsh braking incidents among heavy vehicles since the opening of the motorway.

Robinsight’s analysis of EROAD’s data demonstrates significant improvements in drivers' experience of the Puhoi-Warkworth motorway.

