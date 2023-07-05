Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Artificial Intelligence Business Transformation Services

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 9:02 am
Press Release: Clickthrough SEO Auckland

Matrix Consulting launches a comprehensive consulting, training and implementation service to help companies leverage the transformative power of AI.

Matrix Artificial Intelligence Consultancy is proud to announce the launch of our new AI Advisory, Training and Implementation Services, offering comprehensive support and expertise in developing advanced artificial intelligence applications.

“Our new Artificial Intelligence Advisory, Training and Implementation Services are geared towards helping companies leverage Artificial Intelligence's transformative power.” - Glen Maguire, CEO

Located in Auckland, New Zealand, our experienced professionals are dedicated to helping businesses make sense of the ever-evolving technology landscape and leverage AI tools for their benefit. With our suite of services, we are committed to providing customised solutions that meet each client’s specific needs.

We understand that the AI technology landscape can be complex and intimidating, so our team of advisors will work closely with clients to create a tailored plan for their business. We will provide comprehensive guidance and support at every process step, from strategy development to implementation.

Our expertise enables us to help clients develop realistic and achievable goals that leverage AI tools such as machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and predictive analytics.

We also offer an extensive range of AI training services geared towards helping businesses understand and apply the technology. Our team of experts will provide instruction and advice on best practices, developing algorithms, deploying models, data analysis and learning how to use tools like Chat GPT 4. We can also help clients design custom courses to meet their individual needs.

Finally, Matrix Consulting offers comprehensive AI implementation and AI Digital Marketing services. We have the expertise and resources to develop, deploy and manage AI applications and solutions. Our team will work with clients to identify the appropriate technology, develop the necessary infrastructure, and ensure everything is correctly deployed.

At Matrix Consulting, our mission is to help businesses make sense of their data and leverage the power of artificial intelligence for their benefit. With our new AI Advisory, Training and Implementation Services, we can provide the guidance and support needed to help clients get the most out of their AI applications.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Clickthrough SEO Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More


Productivity Commission: Productivity Matters For Wellbeing & Requires Long-Term Commitment

NZ’s economy has gone from being one of the most to one of the least productive in the OECD. Working more hours & putting more people into work has been the main way that production & income have grown over the last decades. More

PACER Plus: Exporting Samoan Taro To NZ

Beyond financial gain, the export of Samoan symbolises a revival of cultural identity and pride, reminding Samoans living abroad of their roots. The aroma, taste, and texture of this traditional staple transports them back to cherished memories and traditions. More


Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

A collaboration between Ara Ake & solarZero means 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 