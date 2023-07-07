Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Uber Eats Introduces Free Protective Gear For All Delivery People On Two-wheels

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Uber Eats

[Auckland, 7 July 2023] - Uber Eats is introducing a new range of free personal protective equipment in efforts to bolster safety for all new and active delivery people who use bicycles, scooters or motorbikes to delivery using the Uber Eats app. The safety gear has been co-designed in consultation with delivery people and industry experts and aims to raise awareness of PPE usage and encourage other two-wheel users to embrace safety equipment themselves.

A new survey commissioned by Uber Eats* revealed that feeling unsafe is the top barrier (45%) preventing the surveyed Kiwis from cycling or cycling more regularly. However, over a third said that wearing more protective equipment would make them feel safer on the road, especially equipment for low light riding (37%).

In a step to address these concerns, Uber Eats enlisted the help of 40 delivery people who use the platform to co-design the gear over six months, and consulted with industry experts. The gear is designed to be fit-for-purpose and effective, so delivery people nationwide will feel safe and comfortable wearing them. The newly redesigned personal protective equipment is also tested and certified to ensure certification for New Zealand standards are met. The set includes high-quality safety vests, rain jackets, delivery bags and bike kits (lights, reflectives, phone holder).

Emma Foley, General Manager, Uber New Zealand says: “Safety is a critical priority for us, and we want to ensure that delivery people who make use of the Uber Eats platform for earning opportunities can do so safely. This gear will help play a crucial role in enhancing safety for existing delivery people and others looking to join the platform. We hope this initiative goes some way to helping our two-wheeled delivery people feel safer on the road.

“With Kiwis wanting to see more uptake in cycling, we hope this will also raise awareness of the importance of high quality and high visibility fit-for-purpose safety equipment in helping Kiwis feel confident to use their bikes more regularly.”

The Kiwis surveyed also showed low awareness of cycle safety and rules, with only 37 per cent knowing about the New Zealand cycling road code, and even fewer (30%) knowing the code rules. Identifying the broader need for safety education, Uber Eats has also partnered with Love to Ride to share safety cycling tips for all Kiwis.

Christina Sorbella, Regional Manager, Asia Pacific at Love to Ride, says safety is incredibly important for anyone on two wheels.

"When you know how to ride safely on the road, you feel more confident and comfortable on bike and you can experience more enjoyment from riding. Riding a bike brings us so many benefits, both to us individually in terms of health and happiness, but it also brings benefits for our society and planet. By improving rider safety with tips and advice on the right gear like lights, a helmet, bright and high vis clothing, we can help more people gain the skills to feel confident and comfortable while getting around by bike."

In the last 12 months, Uber Eats has also launched various safety features including Don’t Type and Ride where in-app messaging is disabled while a delivery person is in motion, and Hold Notifications to pause any in-app notifications when a delivery person is in motion. Other existing safety features include helmet detection technology and a bicycle safety checklist that all two-wheel delivery people must complete before accepting any trips on the Uber Eats app.

The ordering of this new protective gear will roll out in phases starting from July 6, and will be made available to all new and active two-wheel delivery people delivering with Uber Eats by the end of July 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Uber Eats on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Socialist Equality Group: NZPost To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More


UN ESCAP: Progress In Global Trade Facilitation Despite Polycrisis Disruptions

Persisting global effects of the pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, & high inflation continue to disruot international trade, but countries are moving towards a seamless & efficient trading environment by digitalizing formalities in international trading. More

NZ Wine: 2023 Vintage Will Support Strong Demand

Despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, strong export value & increasing international demand will support further export growth over the next year. Total value of NZ wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4B, up 25% on 2022. More


Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 