Beyond The Ink: How The Print Industry Is Pioneering Sustainable Practices

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: Rapid Copy

Unpacking how the print industry is stepping up to embrace more environmentally responsible methods, from sustainable materials to energy-saving technologies.

The print industry has long been an integral part of our society, its history tracing back to the invention of the movable type by Johannes Gutenberg. However, as we grapple with the ongoing climate crisis, industries across the board, including printing, are increasingly called upon to prioritise sustainability. In recent years, the print industry in New Zealand and around the world has begun to respond to this call, leading to an eco revolution of sorts within its ranks.

To a layperson, the print industry may seem simplistic, but it's a complex system with numerous processes. Each of these stages, from the initial design to the final product, has traditionally had its environmental impact. The need for change has been acknowledged, and the industry is undergoing a major overhaul in its approach to production.

One such transformation comes in the form of materials. The shift to more sustainable alternatives has become increasingly mainstream. Today, the industry is using paper from managed tree farms, where the rate of deforestation is counterbalanced by the rate of new growth. This responsible sourcing, coupled with an emphasis on recycled and biodegradable materials, is a significant stride forward.

But paper is only half the story. The industry's reliance on petroleum-based inks has been another environmental concern. Thankfully, the rise of plant-based and soy inks provides a more eco-friendly alternative. These inks are not only less toxic but also decompose more easily, reducing their impact on the environment.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to increase the energy efficiency of printing machinery. Older machines are being phased out in favour of newer models designed to use less power without compromising the quality of the output. This transition is a pivotal part of the industry's journey towards a smaller carbon footprint.

While these transformations are crucial, the eco revolution in the print industry doesn't stop at production. An equally important aspect is waste management. Traditionally, the sector has generated substantial waste, but innovative recycling programmes are changing this narrative. From redundant machinery to ink cartridges, companies are now finding ways to repurpose and recycle, diverting waste from landfill and further reducing their environmental impact.

Another significant stride in this eco revolution is the adoption of digital technology. Digital printing reduces the need for plates and minimises waste. Additionally, the surge in digital proofs and drafts cuts down the use of paper, enabling a reduction in resource usage. As technology continues to evolve, it is becoming a vital tool in the print industry's move towards sustainability.

Despite these efforts, the industry recognises that the journey towards total sustainability is not a short one. It requires ongoing commitment, constant innovation, and a willingness to adapt. The drive towards this future is a collective responsibility and necessitates industry-wide participation.

In New Zealand, the commitment to this sustainable transformation of the print industry is commendable. More than just meeting the demand for printed materials, Kiwi companies are leading the charge in demonstrating that printing can be both a successful business and a responsible industry. It is a shift in approach that aligns with the wider societal push for a greener, more sustainable future.

The print industry's eco revolution is not just about changes within the industry. It reflects a broader societal transformation, a growing consciousness of the impact we have on our planet, and the steps we need to take to mitigate this. As the industry continues to evolve, we can look forward to a future where the printed word doesn't just inform and entertain us, but also respects the environment that sustains us. The eco revolution is underway, and the print industry is leading the charge.

