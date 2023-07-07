Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Southern Cross Healthcare Appoints Mark Phillips As Chief Digital Officer

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: Southern Cross Healthcare

Southern Cross Healthcare has made a new appointment to its executive leadership team, with Mark Phillips taking on the role of Chief Digital Officer.

Phillips is making the move to the healthcare sector after an extensive career in the building industry, where he’s held multiple senior roles over the course of 20 years. He was most recently Head of IT, GM Technology and GM e-Commerce at Fletcher Building.

Phillips has experience in managing both core systems and customer centric technologies.

He’s also led significant digital transformations, which Southern Cross Healthcare CEO Chris White said will prove pivotal as the business continues to innovate within the health sector.

“As the country’s largest national network of private hospitals, and with a range of joint venture partners, we rely on a significant technical infrastructure to provide our patients with outstanding care,” he said.

“Mark will be leading our digital services teams in building and supporting technology, applications and other infrastructure services so our Southern Cross Hospitals and national support office can run as smoothly as possible.

“While this is his first foray into the healthcare sector, Mark has led and transformed the digital functions at one of the largest listed companies in New Zealand, so he is very comfortable managing complex operating models.

“I’m confident he’ll do the same for our hospital network, in support of our focuson consistently improving patient experiences and health outcomes.”

Phillips said he’s looking forward to leading the digital services teams.

“I’m excited to be joining Southern Cross Healthcare and helping to further transform its digital capabilities,” he said.

“I know the team is dedicated to driving that innovation and I’m looking forward to harnessing that talent and energy and helping turn it into improved efficiencies and exceptional service for patients.”

Phillips holds a Master of Management Studies with Distinction (HR and Strategy) from the University of Waikato and has earned multiple professional certifications and industry awards.

Phillips started with Southern Cross Healthcare on Monday 12 June.

