Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retailers Toughing Out The Winter Months As Kiwis Spend More On Food But Less On Other Things

Friday, 7 July 2023, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Worldline

AUCKLAND, 7 July 2023 – Data on consumer spending processed through Worldline NZ’s payments network in June show Kiwi retailers continued to face tough trading conditions as winter began, although the trend did not worsen during the month.

Consumer spending in June 2023 through all Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network reached $2.908B, which is up 5.3% on June 2022, and up 18.9% on the same month in 2019.

Worldline NZ’s Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Proffit, says these numbers show spending patterns have not changed much in the last few weeks compared to the previous month, although pockets of higher spending activity were evident in Whanganui and Otago.

“Spending on non-food items, in aggregate, remains below that of 12 months ago while food spending is running higher throughout the nation,” says Proffit.

Worldline’s numbers show spending through Food and Liquor stores in June was up 9.4% on the same month last year and down 0.9% amongst the remaining non-food Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality).

Unsurprisingly, the most noticeable change within the month was the surge in spending at Fuel retailing merchants ahead of the 1 July removal of the fuel temporary excise duty reduction. This spending, which includes fuel and other items, jumped 24% in the week ending Friday 30 June from the previous three-week average, with the largest spike on Friday.

“Transactions processed on Saturday, 1 July, were also above average but the Saturday total includes some Friday spending processed early Saturday morning,” says Proffit.

Around the regions, the highest annual growth rate was recorded by Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Whanganui (+11.2%). Noticeably, this was up across a range of merchants in the region, including clothing stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets, as well as Hospitality merchants and – beyond Core Retail – amongst beauty and hairdressing salons.

The lowest growth rate was in Wellington (3.4%), although other large centres, such as Canterbury (+4.7%) and Auckland/Northland (+5.5%), did not fare much better.

Gisborne’s annual spending growth (+5.7%) was slightly above the national average but this statistic conceals underlying challenges such as the sharply lower spending on the days of the storms and an 8.2% annual decline amongst Hospitality merchants for the month.

Meanwhile, Hospitality spending in Otago was up 6.1%, likely due in part to steadily rising accommodation spending in the last couple of weeks as the ski season gathers momentum, and ahead of the busy school holiday period.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Worldline on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Socialist Equality Group: NZPost To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More


UN ESCAP: Progress In Global Trade Facilitation Despite Polycrisis Disruptions

Persisting global effects of the pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, & high inflation continue to disruot international trade, but countries are moving towards a seamless & efficient trading environment by digitalizing formalities in international trading. More

NZ Wine: 2023 Vintage Will Support Strong Demand

Despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, strong export value & increasing international demand will support further export growth over the next year. Total value of NZ wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4B, up 25% on 2022. More


Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 