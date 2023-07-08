Retail NZ Appoints New Chief Executive

Retail NZ has appointed Carolyn Young as its new Chief Executive, to succeed Greg Harford, who is stepping down from 21 July.

President Liz Wheadon said today that Carolyn's appointment was made following a robust national search process. "We had extensive interest in the role, and Retail NZ looks forward to a continued successful and impactful future under Carolyn's leadership.

Carolyn was most recently the Chief Executive of Special Olympics New Zealand, and Netball Central Zone; and previously held roles at the Dental Council and Jacques Martin. With a successful background in marketing, finance, and accounting gained from her previous roles, Carolyn's diverse skill set perfectly aligns with the needs of Retail NZ.

Carolyn will be receiving a handover from outgoing Chief Executive Greg Harford, who is leaving on 21 July to take up a new role as Chief Executive of the Canberra Business Chamber.

