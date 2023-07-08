Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Originals Have Generated $341M Of Revenue Globally - Is It Enough To Justify His $300M Contract?

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 5:55 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

As of Q1 2023, Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation System estimates that the impact of Ryan Murphy’s work for the streamer has been a $341M contribution to the platform’s global revenue. This number considers the cumulative contribution of Netflix original shows and movies produced by Murphy to the company’s quarterly global revenue since his first Netflix original show premiered in 2019.

  • Netflix's five-year, $300M contract with Ryan Murphy is ending soon and it's still up for debate whether this deal was financially successful. The estimated $341M revenue from Murphy’s titles covers the cost of the deal but the slim return margin and potential unaccounted production costs pose questions.
     
  • Murphy’s most in-demand Netflix original to-date has been “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” which has contributed an estimated  $125M to the streamer’s global revenue since premiering, 37% of the estimated revenue contributed by all Ryan Murphy Netflix originals so far.
     
  • Together with “Ratched” and “The Watcher”, these three shows contributed 64% of the revenue generated by Ryan Murphy titles as of Q1 2023, underscoring the top-heavy nature of Murphy’s output for Netflix.
     
  • Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation System offers a data-driven approach to entertainment investment, estimating the dollar value a title contributes to a platform’s revenue and providing insights into subscriber acquisition and retention.

