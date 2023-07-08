Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Originals Have Generated $341M Of Revenue Globally - Is It Enough To Justify His $300M Contract?
As of Q1 2023, Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation System estimates that the impact of Ryan Murphy’s work for the streamer has been a $341M contribution to the platform’s global revenue. This number considers the cumulative contribution of Netflix original shows and movies produced by Murphy to the company’s quarterly global revenue since his first Netflix original show premiered in 2019.
- Netflix's
five-year, $300M contract with Ryan Murphy is ending soon
and it's still up for debate whether this deal was
financially successful. The estimated $341M revenue from
Murphy’s titles covers the cost of the deal but the slim
return margin and potential unaccounted production costs
pose questions.
- Murphy’s most in-demand
Netflix original to-date has been “Monster:
The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” which has contributed an
estimated $125M to the streamer’s global revenue
since premiering, 37% of the estimated revenue contributed
by all Ryan Murphy Netflix originals so
far.
- Together with “Ratched”
and “The
Watcher”, these three shows contributed 64% of the
revenue generated by Ryan Murphy titles as of Q1 2023,
underscoring the top-heavy nature of Murphy’s output for
Netflix.
- Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation System offers a data-driven approach to entertainment investment, estimating the dollar value a title contributes to a platform’s revenue and providing insights into subscriber acquisition and retention.