Unleashing Potential: Harnessing the Future of Mobile DevOps Engineering

In the tech sphere of 2021, 'DevOps Engineer' emerged as the most sought-after job title, casting a bright light on the potential growth of Mobile DevOps. The industry, which was worth $7 billion in 2021, anticipates skyrocketing to an estimated $51 billion by 2030, signifying a CAGR of 24.7%. This projected growth parallels the escalating demand for adept Mobile DevOps engineers.

Marking 2022 as a pivotal year, key indicators highlighted this rising demand. An increase in new app downloads of 11%, a growth in mobile ad spending of 14%, and a 3% surge in the time spent in-app were all evident. Concurrently, recruiters amplified their focus on DevOps skills (35.55%) and mobile development abilities (23.37%), predicting a growth of 21% in DevOps engineer roles by 2028.

The expanding market for Mobile DevOps engineers coincides with growing industry expectations. As businesses experience growth, the need for rapid build, test, and release times rises, without compromising consumer satisfaction. In essence, companies are recognizing the critical role a skilled Mobile DevOps engineer plays in expediting deployment while meeting and exceeding customer demands.

A deeper look into statistical evidence reveals a fascinating narrative. Mobile platforms are becoming primary revenue generators for businesses. As many as 33% of American retailers, 42% of small businesses, and 55% of millennial-owned businesses are reaping the benefits of owning at least one app. With consumers interacting with an average of 9 to 10 apps daily and up to 30 per month, the requirement for comprehensive builds and tests has also surged, fueled by increasing competition in the mobile space, with 5.7 million apps currently in Google Play and App Store.

Consequently, the Mobile DevOps engineering role faces a fresh set of demands. A crucial requirement is faster mobile deployment, with 57% of developers admitting to doubling their code release speed, up from 35% in 2020. Yet, a lack of automation remains a barrier, as acknowledged by four out of five developers. With a consumer base that will delete an app after just one performance issue (60%) and 80% doing so after recurring problems, expectations for flawless app releases have never been higher.

On the security front, approximately 81% of mobile apps are exposed to cyberattacks. This alarming statistic underlines the growing importance of DevSecOps and has spurred its market to grow from $2.59 billion to an expected $23.16 billion by 2029 (CAGR of 31.50%). Consequently, there is an urgent need for DevOps tools, particularly Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) tools, as companies strive to streamline their processes.

Now, one in five developers utilizes CI/CD tools to automate code building, testing, and deploying processes. DevOps tools notably enhance efficiency for Mobile DevOps engineers, as corroborated by the 49% of companies that reduced their time-to-market and the 61% of developers who confirmed improved deliverable quality due to the implementation of mobile DevOps.

In this context, Bitrise, the preferred choice of more than half of all mobile unicorn startups, emerges as an instrumental tool. It assists Mobile DevOps engineers in reducing build times, increasing deployment frequency, and enhancing app stability, effectively softening common barriers to DevOps implementation such as skill shortages, entrenched corporate cultures, and legacy infrastructures.

Bitrise is more than just a tool; it is an enabler for the Mobile DevOps engineers of the future. It provides comprehensive support for platforms like iOS, Android, React Native, Flutter, Ionic, and Cordova. As Barnabas Birmacher, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitrise, aptly puts it, "Being mobile-first means companies are constantly optimizing their mobile offerings and relying on technology that enables them to streamline their development and operations.”

Prioritizing Mobile DevOps will not only lead to job expansion but will also boost the demand and enhance the quality of deliverables for DevOps engineers. Thus, in harnessing the future of Mobile DevOps engineering, we are not only catalyzing industry growth, but also paving the way for technological excellence.

© Scoop Media

