Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unleashing Potential: Harnessing the Future of Mobile DevOps Engineering

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 6:10 pm
Press Release: Hugh Grant

In the tech sphere of 2021, 'DevOps Engineer' emerged as the most sought-after job title, casting a bright light on the potential growth of Mobile DevOps. The industry, which was worth $7 billion in 2021, anticipates skyrocketing to an estimated $51 billion by 2030, signifying a CAGR of 24.7%. This projected growth parallels the escalating demand for adept Mobile DevOps engineers.

Marking 2022 as a pivotal year, key indicators highlighted this rising demand. An increase in new app downloads of 11%, a growth in mobile ad spending of 14%, and a 3% surge in the time spent in-app were all evident. Concurrently, recruiters amplified their focus on DevOps skills (35.55%) and mobile development abilities (23.37%), predicting a growth of 21% in DevOps engineer roles by 2028.

The expanding market for Mobile DevOps engineers coincides with growing industry expectations. As businesses experience growth, the need for rapid build, test, and release times rises, without compromising consumer satisfaction. In essence, companies are recognizing the critical role a skilled Mobile DevOps engineer plays in expediting deployment while meeting and exceeding customer demands.

A deeper look into statistical evidence reveals a fascinating narrative. Mobile platforms are becoming primary revenue generators for businesses. As many as 33% of American retailers, 42% of small businesses, and 55% of millennial-owned businesses are reaping the benefits of owning at least one app. With consumers interacting with an average of 9 to 10 apps daily and up to 30 per month, the requirement for comprehensive builds and tests has also surged, fueled by increasing competition in the mobile space, with 5.7 million apps currently in Google Play and App Store.

Consequently, the Mobile DevOps engineering role faces a fresh set of demands. A crucial requirement is faster mobile deployment, with 57% of developers admitting to doubling their code release speed, up from 35% in 2020. Yet, a lack of automation remains a barrier, as acknowledged by four out of five developers. With a consumer base that will delete an app after just one performance issue (60%) and 80% doing so after recurring problems, expectations for flawless app releases have never been higher.

On the security front, approximately 81% of mobile apps are exposed to cyberattacks. This alarming statistic underlines the growing importance of DevSecOps and has spurred its market to grow from $2.59 billion to an expected $23.16 billion by 2029 (CAGR of 31.50%). Consequently, there is an urgent need for DevOps tools, particularly Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) tools, as companies strive to streamline their processes.

Now, one in five developers utilizes CI/CD tools to automate code building, testing, and deploying processes. DevOps tools notably enhance efficiency for Mobile DevOps engineers, as corroborated by the 49% of companies that reduced their time-to-market and the 61% of developers who confirmed improved deliverable quality due to the implementation of mobile DevOps.

In this context, Bitrise, the preferred choice of more than half of all mobile unicorn startups, emerges as an instrumental tool. It assists Mobile DevOps engineers in reducing build times, increasing deployment frequency, and enhancing app stability, effectively softening common barriers to DevOps implementation such as skill shortages, entrenched corporate cultures, and legacy infrastructures.

Bitrise is more than just a tool; it is an enabler for the Mobile DevOps engineers of the future. It provides comprehensive support for platforms like iOS, Android, React Native, Flutter, Ionic, and Cordova. As Barnabas Birmacher, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitrise, aptly puts it, "Being mobile-first means companies are constantly optimizing their mobile offerings and relying on technology that enables them to streamline their development and operations.”

Prioritizing Mobile DevOps will not only lead to job expansion but will also boost the demand and enhance the quality of deliverables for DevOps engineers. Thus, in harnessing the future of Mobile DevOps engineering, we are not only catalyzing industry growth, but also paving the way for technological excellence.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hugh Grant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Socialist Equality Group: NZPost To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More


UN ESCAP: Progress In Global Trade Facilitation Despite Polycrisis Disruptions

Persisting global effects of the pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, & high inflation continue to disruot international trade, but countries are moving towards a seamless & efficient trading environment by digitalizing formalities in international trading. More

NZ Wine: 2023 Vintage Will Support Strong Demand

Despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, strong export value & increasing international demand will support further export growth over the next year. Total value of NZ wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4B, up 25% on 2022. More


Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 