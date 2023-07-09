Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

08 July

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Lower Hutt will be popping the champagne after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Sunnynook in Auckland and MetroMart Alicetown in Lower Hutt.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Masterton will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

