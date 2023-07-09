Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Sunday, 9 July 2023, 5:30 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

08 July

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Lower Hutt will be popping the champagne after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Sunnynook in Auckland and MetroMart Alicetown in Lower Hutt.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Masterton will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Socialist Equality Group: NZPost To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More


UN ESCAP: Progress In Global Trade Facilitation Despite Polycrisis Disruptions

Persisting global effects of the pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, & high inflation continue to disruot international trade, but countries are moving towards a seamless & efficient trading environment by digitalizing formalities in international trading. More

NZ Wine: 2023 Vintage Will Support Strong Demand

Despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, strong export value & increasing international demand will support further export growth over the next year. Total value of NZ wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4B, up 25% on 2022. More


Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 