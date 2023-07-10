Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees To Close 3G Services Late 2025

Monday, 10 July 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: 2Degrees

2degrees today announced it will close its 3G service towards the end of 2025.

3G technology was first introduced in 2009, and 2degrees says the time has come to focus on 4G and 5G services.

“3G has been a reliable technology, but its capability has long since been surpassed by the latest generations, so the time has come to begin to shut down the service,” say 2degrees CEO Mark Callander.

“It’s something that is happening around the globe, with telcos redeploying 3G spectrum for 5G purposes,” Callander said.

Customers can rest assured 2degrees is working to expand our 4G coverage to the small amount of areas that only have 3G coverage today.

The telco said it will communicate directly with customers who are still using 3G devices or handsets not suitable for 4G technology. Some older 4G handsets drop back to 3G for calling and these devices will also need to be replaced over the next 2 and a half years. Other customers may have the capability on their phone but need to enable it in their settings.

“Most consumers and businesses won’t have an issue – with incompatible handsets not having been available for some time.”

All mobile devices currently sold by 2degrees are entirely 4G-ready, meaning they do not rely on 3G for calling, texting or data, with prices starting from as low as $119.

“We are proud supporters of the TCF’s RE:MOBILE programme, and any old devices can be dropped off at a 2degrees store.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from 2Degrees on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Rental Vehicle Assoc: Tourism Sector Faces Rental Vehicle Shortage

For the first time in three years, NZ's borders will be open to the whole world this summer season. With tourist visitor numbers anticipated well in excess of 2.75M, NZ needs to be ready to deliver on its promise as a world class destination. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 