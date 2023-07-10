2degrees To Close 3G Services Late 2025

2degrees today announced it will close its 3G service towards the end of 2025.

3G technology was first introduced in 2009, and 2degrees says the time has come to focus on 4G and 5G services.

“3G has been a reliable technology, but its capability has long since been surpassed by the latest generations, so the time has come to begin to shut down the service,” say 2degrees CEO Mark Callander.

“It’s something that is happening around the globe, with telcos redeploying 3G spectrum for 5G purposes,” Callander said.

Customers can rest assured 2degrees is working to expand our 4G coverage to the small amount of areas that only have 3G coverage today.

The telco said it will communicate directly with customers who are still using 3G devices or handsets not suitable for 4G technology. Some older 4G handsets drop back to 3G for calling and these devices will also need to be replaced over the next 2 and a half years. Other customers may have the capability on their phone but need to enable it in their settings.

“Most consumers and businesses won’t have an issue – with incompatible handsets not having been available for some time.”

All mobile devices currently sold by 2degrees are entirely 4G-ready, meaning they do not rely on 3G for calling, texting or data, with prices starting from as low as $119.

“We are proud supporters of the TCF’s RE:MOBILE programme, and any old devices can be dropped off at a 2degrees store.”

