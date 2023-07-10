Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mutual Capital Instrument Rules Near Completion

Monday, 10 July 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The development of a framework for capital instruments for mutual banks is nearing completion, following further consultation with affected entities.

We are now providing affected entities with an opportunity to review the amended banking prudential requirement (BPR) documents before finalising the framework for the proposed mutual capital instrument.

Banks registered in New Zealand must comply with a range of prudential requirements developed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua to promote financial stability. These prudential requirements reduce the risk of a bank failing and protect New Zealanders from the economic and social costs if a bank failure were to occur.

In December 2019, we published the final decisions from the Capital Review, which focused on improving the quality and quantity of capital banks are required to have. A key decision from the Review was to require banks to have larger buffers of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, which is the highest quality of capital and the most effective at supporting financial stability. This helps reduce the risk of having to deal with the negative economic and social costs associated with bank failure in New Zealand.

One unresolved issue from the Capital Review was a request for a capital instrument for mutual banks which could qualify as CET1 capital. Mutual banks, which are collectively owned by their members (or customers), are currently limited in their options to raise CET1 capital due to their mutual structure. This impacts the mutual banking sector’s ability to grow and compete with other, non-mutual banks that do not face similar constraints.

In response to this issue, we consulted on two possible options for a mutual capital instrument in 2022. Following consideration of the feedback received, we proceeded to develop an exposure draft (our document that sets out the proposed requirements for capital instruments) for our preferred option. This new instrument will provide mutually owned banks with more flexibility for raising capital and will support our financial stability objectives by aligning shareholders’ financial interests with the performance of the bank.

Submitters on the exposure draft consultation said they were pleased with our progression of this work and generally supportive of our proposed design of the instrument. They requested some changes to both the requirements for the instrument and the structure of the banking prudential requirements (BPRs), which are addressed our response document.

We request affected entities provide any further feedback on the amended BPR documents by 31 July 2023.

More information

Capital Instruments for Mutual Banks

Preferred capital instrument for mutual banks identified, December 2022

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Rental Vehicle Assoc: Tourism Sector Faces Rental Vehicle Shortage

For the first time in three years, NZ's borders will be open to the whole world this summer season. With tourist visitor numbers anticipated well in excess of 2.75M, NZ needs to be ready to deliver on its promise as a world class destination. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 