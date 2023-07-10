Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Free Trade Deal Signing Welcomed By New Zealand Honey Industry

Monday, 10 July 2023, 11:52 am
Press Release: Apiculture NZ

Apiculture New Zealand welcomes the signing of New Zealand’s free trade agreement with the European Union today, which takes the sector one step closer to the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the European Union.

“We are thrilled that the agreement also includes the definition of mānuka and a separate tariff recognising the inherent distinctiveness of mānuka as a taonga species exclusively from Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Karin Kos, Chief Executive of Apiculture New Zealand.

“The EU’s recognition of mānuka as a taonga species is significant in helping progress the next step in securing geographical indications for mānuka honey, an initiative that is strongly supported by both industry and iwi.

“The EU is an important market for New Zealand honey exporters and we have a long history of exporting high-quality honey products there. However, the current in-quota tariff rate of 17.3 per cent has been a significant barrier to trade.

The tariff will come off mānuka honey as soon as the agreement comes into force. All remaining New Zealand honeys will see the tariff removed after three years and this will help their competitiveness in market,” says Ms Kos.

NZ’s exports to the EU have grown in recent years to around $60 million per year.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Apiculture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Rental Vehicle Assoc: Tourism Sector Faces Rental Vehicle Shortage

For the first time in three years, NZ's borders will be open to the whole world this summer season. With tourist visitor numbers anticipated well in excess of 2.75M, NZ needs to be ready to deliver on its promise as a world class destination. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 