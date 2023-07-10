Free Trade Deal Signing Welcomed By New Zealand Honey Industry

Apiculture New Zealand welcomes the signing of New Zealand’s free trade agreement with the European Union today, which takes the sector one step closer to the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the European Union.

“We are thrilled that the agreement also includes the definition of mānuka and a separate tariff recognising the inherent distinctiveness of mānuka as a taonga species exclusively from Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Karin Kos, Chief Executive of Apiculture New Zealand.

“The EU’s recognition of mānuka as a taonga species is significant in helping progress the next step in securing geographical indications for mānuka honey, an initiative that is strongly supported by both industry and iwi.

“The EU is an important market for New Zealand honey exporters and we have a long history of exporting high-quality honey products there. However, the current in-quota tariff rate of 17.3 per cent has been a significant barrier to trade.

The tariff will come off mānuka honey as soon as the agreement comes into force. All remaining New Zealand honeys will see the tariff removed after three years and this will help their competitiveness in market,” says Ms Kos.

NZ’s exports to the EU have grown in recent years to around $60 million per year.

