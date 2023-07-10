Why Auckland Bus Drivers Went On Strike Today

FIRST Union, the largest bus drivers’ union in Aotearoa, says this morning’s bus strike of seven NZ Bus depots in Auckland was necessary and successful, and is challenging "misleading" claims by the employer (NZ Bus) and Auckland Transport over the last day.

"This strike is in no way a surprise to NZ Bus, or really a ‘last-minute’ strike at all - we have warned them again and again that drivers are not being listened to during bargaining and have already delayed strike action twice during the last month as negotiations continued fruitlessly," said Hayley Courtney, FIRST Union organiser.

"NZ Bus were more than aware that strike action was likely and they did very little to prepare for it because they don’t take their drivers seriously."

"The subsequent claims made by NZ Bus and Auckland Transport about the current offer on the table for bus drivers are absolute nonsense."

"The company’s latest offer would reduce the effective pay rate for most drivers by only increasing the base rate for drivers who work exclusively non-penal hours - a very small number - while the majority would still not earn $30 per hour imminently, despite assurances from the Mayor and politicians."

"What this means is that most drivers who work overtime or on penal rates due to enduring staff shortages would be worse off and doing more for less under the company’s plan."

Ms Courtney also said drivers were extremely concerned that a new tranche of migrant drivers, aimed to fill these longstanding labour shortages, would end up being paid more (at a base rate) than local drivers who work for a combination of base and penal rates under the current Collective Agreement

"Drivers are telling me this morning that NZ Bus have been approaching new migrant drivers and telling them they will be sent home to their countries of origin if they are to join a union, which is not only misleading but desperate union-busting behaviour," said Ms Courtney.

"We’re in mediation with the company today and are hopeful that we can find a solution, but in all honesty, so far we’ve seen surface-level bargaining by NZ Bus and our members felt the strike action was their only option to be heard - that must change today."

"It’s frustrating that the bus industry is finally moving away from the low-cost contracting model and onto a more sustainable path for the recruitment and retention of drivers through a Fair Pay Agreement, but employers like NZ Bus are jeapordising future progress by clinging to the poor practices of the past."

