Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ekos As A Biodiversity Market Enabler

Monday, 10 July 2023, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Ekos

Ekos has developed a biodiversity credit financing instrument called the ‘Sustainable Development Units Programme’. Ekos CEO Dr Sean Weaver said the SDU Programme is a market based mechanism to support any of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including, but not restricted to, biodiversity.

“We developed a biodiversity market demonstration activity and transacted (and publicised) our first biodiversity credits under this system in mid 2022. We are now using lessons learned from that first project to refine the programme for general launch,” he said.

“We actually transacted our first biodiversity credits back in 2014, but have only got round to developing a full system more recently,” Weaver said.

“Our biodiversity credits are not offsets of any kind. They are a nature-positive initiative for people and organisations who want to cause good with their purchase of biodiversity credits,” he said.

“The target market includes corporate social responsibility buyers, financial institutions, philanthropists, and those who want to sell biodiversity-enriched value chains. Imagine a future when every product or service in the economy is biodiversity enriched by embedding a slice of biodiversity conservation into each,” he said.

Biodiversity credits are being promoted by the government as one option for financing much-needed biodiversity conservation in its recent release of the National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity.

The key to consumer trust in biodiversity credits is the transparency and integrity in the system that produces the credits. The Ekos Sustainable Development Units Programme is based on a standard, an activity methodology, a financial integrity methodology, a unit registry, and an independent validation and verification protocol.

“We built a unit registry using blockchain technology with tech partners in Denmark, and this registry forms the foundation of integrity for our programme,” Weaver said.

Dr Weaver is a founding member of the international Biodiversity Credits Alliance and is helping to define the integrity safeguard foundations for biodiversity markets globally.

“Integrity safeguards will need to form the bedrock of the emerging biodiversity market if it is going to succeed at any realistic scale. Without this, buyers, investors, and the wider community will not trust it,” Weaver said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ekos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Rental Vehicle Assoc: Tourism Sector Faces Rental Vehicle Shortage

For the first time in three years, NZ's borders will be open to the whole world this summer season. With tourist visitor numbers anticipated well in excess of 2.75M, NZ needs to be ready to deliver on its promise as a world class destination. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 