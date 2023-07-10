Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Solnet Partners With Denodo

Monday, 10 July 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Solnet partners with Denodo to empower New Zealand organisations with logical data fabric - a modern approach to data management 

Enabling faster, secure and trusted democratisation of data and analytics Solnet, a trusted consulting and technology enablement service provider, has partnered with Denodo, a leader in data management to empower organisations in New Zealand with a modern approach to solving today's data challenges. 
 

Together, Solnet and Denodo enable the accelerated delivery of a logical data fabric powered by data virtualisation technology. This allows organisations to connect to diverse data sources in real time, delivering a unified view of data faster, more cost-effectively, and with fewer resources compared to traditional data integration and management methods.

"We are excited to join forces with Solnet as we continue to expand in the New Zealand market," said Benjamin Henshall, Regional Vice President ANZ at Denodo. "Solnet is a highly regarded technology advisory and implementation partner with expertise in business transformation. By partnering with Denodo, Solnet can now provide data modernisation solutions to address the challenges organisations face in unifying distributed data in a hybrid environment."

With data being generated at an unprecedented scale from various sources, traditional data management approaches are falling short in delivering results at the desired speed, hindering organisations’ ability to deliver new digital experiences. Simultaneously, organisations are prioritising the need for secure and trusted access to data.

Solnet and Denodo understand these challenges and offer a logical approach, instead of the conventional practice of collecting data. The Denodo Platform enables organisations to connect diverse data sources, including on-premises databases, cloud-based sources, and SaaS applications. With Denodo, data can be integrated, managed and prepared in real-time without the need to move or replicate data, thereby reducing data risks, improving compliance, and achieving faster time to value. As per Forrester’s The Total Economic Impact study, Denodo customers can achieve a three year benefit of $11M, ROI of 408% and payback within 6 months.

"Solnet is proud to be a trusted member of Denodo’s Partner Network, enabling us to help our clients unlock the full potential of their data using a logical approach,” said Mark Botherway, Managing Director, Solnet. “By leveraging our 100% local consulting and technical implementation expertise, and Denodo's data management platform, our clients can gain a comprehensive, timely, and unified view of data, as well as informed insights for decisions.”

