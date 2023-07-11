Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commerce Commission Welcomes The Appointment Of The Grocery Commissioner, Pierre Van Heerden

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 6:27 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has today welcomed the appointment of Pierre van Heerden as the Grocery Commissioner by the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Mr van Heerden will take up his role as the Grocery Commissioner at the Commerce Commission on 13 July 2023.

Commerce Commission Chair John Small says: "Pierre brings a huge amount of experience and knowledge about the grocery sector to this role".

"He is passionate about being a champion for Kiwi consumers – I know he sees the Grocery Industry Competition Act as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to level the playing field in the grocery sector. It will support more retailers to enter the market and promote stronger competition with the regulated grocery retailers on price, quality, range of products and convenience."

The Grocery Industry Competition Act designates Foodstuffs North Island, Foodstuffs South Island, and Woolworths New Zealand as regulated grocery retailers (RGRs). It puts requirements on them to consider requests from other retailers for wholesale supply in good faith and to follow the Grocery Supply Code in their dealings with suppliers. These changes are designed to bring more competition to the sector and more transparency to agreements between the RGRs and suppliers, benefitting New Zealand consumers over the long-term.

Dr Small says: "The scrutiny on this $22 billion sector since the Commission’s Market Study has already delivered positive changes. The RGRs have worked constructively to relinquish restrictive lease covenants that posed a considerable obstacle to other retailers developing or expanding their grocery offering to consumers."

Foodstuffs and Woolworths NZ have also quickly put in place the wholesale access schemes required of them by the Act and are taking orders to provide wholesale supply to other retailers.

"Pierre has deep knowledge of the grocery sector along with over 25 years of experience in the supplier side and working with retailers – he is the right person to lead grocery regulation and build on these early, positive developments. He is passionate about delivering a long-lasting and sustainable shift to a grocery sector where New Zealanders enjoy the benefits of retailers competing hard and innovating in order to attract and retain customers."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Download Weekly: Commerce Commission, One NZ clash over ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100 per cent mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 