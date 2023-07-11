Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer NZ Welcomes Grocery Commissioner Appointment

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 6:31 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ welcomes the appointment of Pierre van Heerden as New Zealand’s first Grocery Commissioner.

“This is an important step in the lengthy process required to introduce fairness, improved transparency and, ultimately, improved competition into our grocery sector” said Jon Duffy Consumer CEO.

The Commerce Commission previously calculated the supermarket duopoly was making $1 million in excess profits a day. Since that analysis was completed, the cost of food has continued to put pressure on New Zealand households and, according to Consumer, remains a major concern for many New Zealanders.

“Over the past year and a half we've watched sentiment towards the cost of groceries significantly change, rocketing up the list of household financial concerns. It's imperative we have a grocery sector that is fair and transparent,” said Duffy.

"Now Pierre van Heerden has been appointed as Grocery Commissioner, the Commission can get on with updating its data on supermarket profitability. This should include an analysis of the margins supermarkets have been able to achieve through this period of high inflation and cost of living pressure."

Over the past nine months, Consumer has been collecting examples of misleading pricing and “dodgy” supermarket specials from eagle-eyed shoppers.

“In June alone we received well over 100 complaints about misleading pricing at supermarkets across Aotearoa.

“We will be collating this evidence and sharing it with the Commerce Commission’s Fair Trading team in the coming weeks. It is very concerning to us that even as New Zealand households struggle with the cost of filling their trolleys, the supermarkets do not appear to have lifted their game and improved their pricing practices.

“We are hopeful that the increased scrutiny the Grocery Commissioner will bring to the sector will force the supermarkets to improve their systems and marketing practices, so they at least meet the minimum legal requirements of the Fair Trading Act.“

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Download Weekly: Commerce Commission, One NZ clash over ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100 per cent mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 