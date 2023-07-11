Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pierre Van Heerden Welcomed As Inaugural Grocery Commissioner

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 6:33 am
Press Release: Food and Grocery Council

The New Zealand Food and Grocery Council welcomes the appointment of former grocery sector leader Pierre van Heerden as New Zealand’s inaugural Grocery Commissioner.

“The appointment of the Grocery Commissioner is a momentous day for the sector as well as the wider retail environment,” says Chief Executive Raewyn Bleakley,

“By holding supermarkets to account, the Commissioner will help make a meaningful difference to competition and behaviour that shoppers and the sector so desperately want to see.

“As a former long-time executive in the FMCG sector, including leading Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing and other companies, and being Chair of the New Zealand Food and Grocery Council, Pierre van Heerden will bring a deep understanding of the sector to this vital role.

“Establishing the Commissioner is a sensible approach to ensure necessary change happens.

“The Government signalled this move very early on in its response to the Commerce Commission’s market report, showing just how serious it is about what’s been happening across the supermarket sector, both from a shopper and a supplier point of view.

“We congratulate Minister Webb for following through on the Government’s determination to establish a Commissioner, and for him and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment officials delivering a new Act and consulting on the draft Grocery Code of Conduct with such pace.

“We look forward to the Code being in place ahead of the election.

“Having the Commissioner inside the Commission is the ideal move because the Commission has a wealth of information at its fingertips on economic and competition regulation, fair trading, and consumer protection, as well as a deep understanding of the sector thanks to its work on the market study.

“We commend Commission Chair Dr John Small for enabling this.

“As well, working with a strong and comprehensive Grocery Code of Conduct, we are looking forward to the Commissioner issuing guidance on aspects such as application of the good faith provisions, operation of the grace period provisions during transition, and arrangements around the grocery supply agreements.

“This is a giant step toward a better and fairer grocery sector, and that will benefit both consumers and suppliers.

“The Food and Grocery Council looks forward to working with Mr van Heerden and his team, and retailers, to help deliver consumers optimum choice and price.”

