Inzpec Launches NZ's First Property Due Diligence Platform Through Partnership With Trade Me

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - July 10, 2023 - PRLog -- Inzpec, the startup that connects property buyers with qualified & trusted property inspectors, is thrilled to announce its official launch and a strategic partnership with Trade Me, New Zealand's leading online auction and classifieds website.

Co-founded by Andre Leibovici, a seasoned technology entrepreneur with Silicon Valley credentials, and Jamie Kruger, the founder of homes.co.nz, which Trade Me acquired a year ago and a 20 year veteran in tech start-ups, Inzpec aims to revolutionise the real estate industry here in NZ.

Inzpec aims to provide a one-stop-shop for all property due diligence needs, simplifying this often intricate process. Moreover, their mission extends to saving users valuable time and resources. The first service available now on the platform is property inspections, allowing buyers to simply order and buy a pre-purchase building report with the click of a few buttons.

"During my journey with homes.co.nz, I always envisioned a seamless process for property buyers – a journey uninterrupted with having to navigate complex processes for a transaction," said Jamie Kruger, co-founder of Inzpec. "With Inzpec, we are bridging that gap, offering a one-stop platform that simplifies due diligence, taking the stress and guesswork out of the equation. We're transforming the property landscape, making it more navigable, efficient, and ultimately more enjoyable for buyers and sellers alike. For me, Inzpec represents the realisation of that original dream."

The strategic partnership with Trade Me marks a significant milestone for Inzpec. With 650,000 Kiwi visiting Trade Me every day, Inzpec is poised to leave a significant mark on the New Zealand property market.

"We are excited to partner with Inzpec to simplify the property buyer due diligence process. Integrating Inzpec's pre-purchase services into our platform, to bring more efficiency, and convenience to the buyer experience aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify the property journey for buyers, sellers and industry." said Glen Arvidson, Head of Product (Property) at Trade Me.

Inzpec's integration into the Trade Me property experience underscores Trade Me's commitment to making lives easier for its members.

In the short and medium term, Inzpec plans to expand its service offering to include additional services, crucial to property due diligence. This progression will cement Inzpecs position as the premier platform for comprehensive property due diligence services.

website https://inzpec.com

