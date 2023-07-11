Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Inzpec Launches NZ's First Property Due Diligence Platform Through Partnership With Trade Me

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 6:44 am
Press Release: Inzpec

Inzpec aims to provide a one-stop-shop for all property due diligence needs, simplifying this often intricate process. Moreover, their mission extends to saving users valuable time and resources.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - July 10, 2023 - PRLog -- Inzpec, the startup that connects property buyers with qualified & trusted property inspectors, is thrilled to announce its official launch and a strategic partnership with Trade Me, New Zealand's leading online auction and classifieds website.

Co-founded by Andre Leibovici, a seasoned technology entrepreneur with Silicon Valley credentials, and Jamie Kruger, the founder of homes.co.nz, which Trade Me acquired a year ago and a 20 year veteran in tech start-ups, Inzpec aims to revolutionise the real estate industry here in NZ.

Inzpec aims to provide a one-stop-shop for all property due diligence needs, simplifying this often intricate process. Moreover, their mission extends to saving users valuable time and resources. The first service available now on the platform is property inspections, allowing buyers to simply order and buy a pre-purchase building report with the click of a few buttons.

"During my journey with homes.co.nz, I always envisioned a seamless process for property buyers – a journey uninterrupted with having to navigate complex processes for a transaction," said Jamie Kruger, co-founder of Inzpec. "With Inzpec, we are bridging that gap, offering a one-stop platform that simplifies due diligence, taking the stress and guesswork out of the equation. We're transforming the property landscape, making it more navigable, efficient, and ultimately more enjoyable for buyers and sellers alike. For me, Inzpec represents the realisation of that original dream."

The strategic partnership with Trade Me marks a significant milestone for Inzpec. With 650,000 Kiwi visiting Trade Me every day, Inzpec is poised to leave a significant mark on the New Zealand property market.

"We are excited to partner with Inzpec to simplify the property buyer due diligence process. Integrating Inzpec's pre-purchase services into our platform, to bring more efficiency, and convenience to the buyer experience aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify the property journey for buyers, sellers and industry." said Glen Arvidson, Head of Product (Property) at Trade Me.

Inzpec's integration into the Trade Me property experience underscores Trade Me's commitment to making lives easier for its members.

In the short and medium term, Inzpec plans to expand its service offering to include additional services, crucial to property due diligence. This progression will cement Inzpecs position as the premier platform for comprehensive property due diligence services.

website https://inzpec.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Inzpec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Download Weekly: Commerce Commission, One NZ clash over ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100 per cent mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 