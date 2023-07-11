C21NZ Seeking More Franchisees Throughout Country

“We are now seeking high performing salespeople or current business owners looking to take their real estate career to the next level.” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

He says now is a good time for those currently working in the real estate industry to consider branching out on their own.

“There are plenty of opportunities nationwide for prospective franchisees to establish start-up offices or rebrand their existing real estate agencies. Right now, we are focused on expanding into the likes of Hamilton, Tauranga, and Auckland’s North Shore,” says Mr Kearins.

In fact, with numerous untapped locations available throughout the country, the real estate boss encourages successful realtors and motivated businesspeople to contact the Century 21 team.

He says Century 21 sets the benchmark in how real estate is conducted. It’s the largest real estate company in the Asia Pacific region and is the most recognised realty brand internationally. Every listing goes onto Century 21’s global website which can be translated into 19 different languages.

“Our international reach and reputation are unbeatable. That’s increasingly appealing as New Zealand sees more immigration and overseas enquiries. What’s more, in quieter times locally, vendors are looking for exemplary service and sales skills. It’s the quality of the agent and agency that count in this environment, more so than the advertising,” he says.

As part of a global network, new Century 21 franchise owners will be provided with full support, access to our industry-leading technology, training and resources, and an extensive network of connections to help their business grow.

“Despite what some people may think, this is the perfect time in the property cycle for experienced real estate agents and businesspeople to set up a new shop. Talk to most successful agents and offices. Many started when the market was contracting or softening, and say it was the making of them,” he says.

Further, Local Century 21 clients and offices have access to their own broker, giving the real estate brand a distinct advantage in the New Zealand marketplace where borrowing for many remains difficult to achieve and good rates are highly sought after.

“Many buyers presume it all begins and ends with the big banks. However, mortgage brokers like Julius Capilitan of Century 21 Financial do all the running around, to deliver competitive rates and greater borrowing flexibility than the traditional lenders. It’s a wonderful service for our customers and a huge value-add for our franchised offices to offer,” says Tim Kearins.

Recently, Quinton Keyser was announced as National Growth & Service Manager for Century 21 New Zealand. His responsibilities include driving the growth of Century 21's offices nationwide.

To find out more about the benefits of becoming a part of Century 21’s global network, visit www.c21.co.nz/joining-century-21 or contact tim.kearins@century21.co.nz

www.century21.co.nz

