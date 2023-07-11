Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp Advises Vector On Sale Of 50% Interest In Vector Metering To QIC

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 11:52 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Vector has sold 50% of its New Zealand and Australian metering business (Vector Metering) to investment vehicles managed and advised by QIC Private Capital Pty Limited (QIC) for an EV of NZ$2.5b and gross proceeds to Vector of NZ$1.7b.

Vector Metering is the largest smart metering platform across Australia and New Zealand, providing smart meter data services from more than two million electricity and gas meters.

Vector Group Chief Executive Simon Mackenzie said, “We’re very satisfied with the outcome of our strategic review. QIC is a strong long-term partner for Vector Metering, given QIC’s scale, experience and breadth of relationships in the New Zealand and Australian energy markets, its access to capital and its shared commitment to growth and customer outcomes.”

Vector Chair Jonathan Mason said, “The metering joint venture will contribute, over the long term, to the unregulated side of Vector’s portfolio, with several reviews underway in Australia that are expected to support an expanding market with accelerated smart meter deployment.”

Completion of the transaction was conditional on consent under the Overseas Investment Act in New Zealand, approval under the Foreign Acquisitions & Takeovers Act in Australia, and finalisation of third-party financing arrangements. Each condition was satisfied, and the transaction settled on 30 June 2023.

Vector was advised by Chapman Tripp on vendor due diligence, structuring, Overseas Investment Act consent, the joint venture’s debt finance arrangements, pre-sale restructuring, negotiation of transaction documentation with multiple bidders, and completion. The core transaction team included Partners, Roger Wallis, Kelly McFadzien, Marie Wisker, Cathryn Barber and Alex Franks who were supported by Kishan Gunatunga, Harry Pye, Teresa Macbeth and Sophie Chan.

Vector was also advised by Harmos Horton Lusk on joint venture and governance arrangements, and King & Wood Mallesons on Australian law. QIC was advised by Russell McVeagh and Herbert Smith Freehills.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More

Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 