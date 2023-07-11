Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lodestone Energy Announces New General Manager, Customer

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 7:11 pm
Press Release: Lodestone Energy

Utility-scale solar company, Lodestone Energy, welcomes Sarah McHardy as its new General Manager, Customer.

Lodestone Energy Managing Director, Gary Holden, is delighted to welcome Sarah to the Lodestone executive team.

“Appointing someone with Sarah’s experience to this important role is reflective of the progress Lodestone has made, as we continue to deliver on our plan for bring utility-scale solar energy directly to customers throughout the country,” Mr Holden says.

Prior to joining Lodestone, Sarah worked in a variety of senior roles at Genesis Energy and Vector.

At Genesis Energy, she had an impressive track record in commercial, solutions, project, and customer roles. Most recently at Vector Metering as General Manager Customer, Sarah has been a critical contributor to Vector Metering’s growth in both New Zealand and Australia.

“Sarah is known for her leadership in the energy industry with core strengths in business development and relationship management, and her depth of industry knowledge is quite remarkable. As we implement our strategy to sell solar-based energy contracts to residential, small commercial and industrial customers, someone who understands the entire electricity supply chain, as well as she does, will truly lift our game,” Mr Holden concludes.

Sarah will officially join Lodestone on the 26 July and will be responsible for overseeing Lodestone’s growing customer base and working alongside its retail partners.

“I love the company’s vision and see it as an important step for the advancement of renewable energy in Aotearoa. Lodestone’s concept of allowing energy users to access solar through innovative energy plans will be a key part of getting our country to a low carbon future,” Sarah says.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Lodestone and look forward to making a contribution to its future success,” she concludes.

Our warmest congratulations to Sarah McHardy on her appointment.

