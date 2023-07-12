Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commercial Crime Stats: Insurance Claims Reveal Targets

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 10:18 am
Press Release: IAG New Zealand

Insurance claims for commercial crime increased 26% in 2022, with Auckland bearing the brunt, data released today by NZI reveals. Of the 3,698 commercial crime claims received by insurer NZI, 37% were in Auckland.

This places Auckland well above the Waikato’s 18%, followed by Canterbury at 12%, Bay of Plenty at 8% and Wellington at 7%.

“While population will no doubt factor into this, it’s clear that businesses right across the country are suffering from an increase in crime, particularly burglary,” says Garry Taylor, Executive General Manager NZI.

For the past five years, burglary has remained the most common type of commercial crime claim, making up 75% of crime claims in 2022 (2,773 claims).

Auckland again tops the regions for burglary claims, but the Bay of Plenty had the second highest number of burglary claims in 2022, with 288 claims (after Auckland at 508), despite being ranked 8th overall for crime claims.

“Anecdotally, the addition of vape products in dairies appears to increase the risk of burglaries,” says Mr Taylor. “Over the past decade, security measures for cigarettes have been developed and improved and are now at generally good standards. However, vaping products, which are newer to New Zealand, tend to have fewer security measures, making them common targets for thieves.”

Ram raids soar

Ram raids also feature in insurance crime claims, with Auckland (38%), Waikato (25%) and Canterbury (10%) the top three targets in 2022, followed by the Bay of Plenty (8%). Northland and Wellington rank equally in 5th place (5% each).

In 2022, NZI received 213 ram raid claims, a 132% increase from 2021 (92 claims) and 420% above 2020 (41 claims).

“Unfortunately, we are seeing ram raids feature more often,” says Mr Taylor. “These crimes are incredibly disruptive, and it can take a long time for businesses to recover.Often there is significant damage to the building, on top of the loss of stock.In some parts of the country, supply chain shortages have meant lead times to procure shop front glass and tradespeople has increased.

“Ram raiders tend to target branded goods and items that are easily disposable through social media – so branded clothing, surf and sports gear. Power tools and cigarettes have traditionally been stolen, but vape products are now frequent targets too.”

Retail shops continue to be targeted

In terms of retail crime, Auckland (32.5%) and Waikato (26%) lead the country, again followed by Canterbury (11%), the Bay of Plenty (9.2%) and Wellington (6.5%).

However, Northland had the highest average cost of retail theft related claims, despite making up only 1% of total retail theft claims. Similarly, Hawke’s Bay ranked 4th for average cost, despite being in 8th place for overall claims lodged.

NZI’s tips to help prevent retail crime and ram raids

  • Firstly, talk to your insurance broker for advice around your insurance needs and tips to prevent crimes. They will be able to give advice specific to your situation such as the examples listed below.
  • Professionally installed steel bollards are strong visual deterrents, or ram beams if underground cables and pipework make bollards difficult to install.
  • Move stock out of sight and take the till drawer out to show it is empty.
  • Turn alternate coat hangers around on clothing racks to slow down a smash and grab.
  • Use high quality, locked cabinets and minimise excess stock for products such as cigarettes and vapes.
  • If possible, consider changing store layout, to allow better visibility of entrances and exits, and /or install controlled access where only one customer can enter at a time.
  • Fog cannons can fill a store with a heavy harmless fog in 10-20 seconds that is so thick, you can’t see your hand in front of your face. Not only does it prevent raiders from seeing stock, but the fog can also allow store owners and staff to make a safe exit. We suggest integrating the cannon with any existing building alarm system, so that when the alarm signals, the fog cannon automatically activates. This will ensure stock is protected after hours (the most common time for ram raids), while staff are not onsite.
  • There are also fog cannon models that come with a personal panic button that can be worn on a necklace, and therefore activated from anywhere in the shop, not just the counter.
  • The local police can also provide advice on the latest burglary prevention measures.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IAG New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 