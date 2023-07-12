OfficeMax Introduces New Sustainability Mandate And Guidelines For Suppliers

OfficeMax New Zealand, the country’s leading workplace solutions provider, has launched a Responsible Supplier Code and Sustainable Packaging Guidelines for its circa 500 domestic and international suppliers.

The new frameworks are designed to support OfficeMax’s 2020-2025 Sustainability Strategy, by improving the social and environmental footprint of its supply chain, as part of a long-term commitment to empowering successful and sustainable workplaces. The launch follows a trial and feedback period with suppliers based in New Zealand and globally.

More than 45,000 packages leave OfficeMax’s two Distribution Centres every week to its business, government, education and consumer customers – and the initiatives are expected to deliver downstream benefit for all.

The Responsible Supplier Code will focus on enhancing ethical business activities such as labour standards and human rights, as well as reducing environmental impacts.

Suppliers will be required to self-assess their organisation against Standard, Standard PLUS or Advanced criteria in the coming year, with the Standard level being the minimum required to continue doing business with OfficeMax.

The next 12 months gives suppliers time to understand what is required prior to commencement of a Responsible Supplier Code audit programme that will launch in July 2024.

OfficeMax Director of Merchandise, Richard Meares, says that OfficeMax views being responsible as making a positive impact on people, the environment, society, and the economy.

“The aspirations and goals set out in our new Responsible Supplier Code will guide our suppliers to demonstrate best practise standards. OfficeMax has a longstanding commitment to pursuing a sustainable business future, we knew that we had an opportunity – and indeed a mandate – to play our part in helping to accelerate change,” says Meares.

The Sustainable Packaging Guidelines were developed to align with the Plastic and Related Products Regulations 2022 and will see all suppliers within OfficeMax’s supply chain support a circular waste process by maximising the ongoing sustainable value of packaging materials. This in turn will support OfficeMax's goal of achieving 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

In the last few years, OfficeMax has undertaken several other notable sustainable initiatives including investing more than $1M into two innovative, automated ‘box making’ and lid applicator machines, specifically designed to minimise packaging and waste.

