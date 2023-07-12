Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Airport Releases Kaitiakitanga Report

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 10:30 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport has released its annual Kaitiakitanga report today, highlighting efforts to support the environment, people and communities.

“Regular reporting like this is important in holding ourselves accountable by tracking, measuring and publishing results,” says Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke.

“We are deeply conscious of our responsibilities to our people, community and wider environment. Our Kaitiakitanga work programme embeds this into everything we do.

“Reducing our footprint is an essential challenge of our business, given the importance of aviation to Wellington and New Zealand. Passenger numbers and travel demand are forecast to grow over the coming years, so it’s even more important we decouple our footprint from this growth.”

Highlights of the report include:

  • A plan for net zero emissions for the airport’s operations by 2030
  • Reducing waste and water use 30% by 2030
  • Supporting airlines to decarbonise with new sustainable technologies
  • Generous parental leave provisions well ahead of legal obligations
  • Sponsorship and support for numerous Wellington events and causes

“There is still much more work to be done, but this report shows we are making good progress.”

The full 2023 report is available here.

