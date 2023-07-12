Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Destination Queenstown Chief Executive Mat Woods Appointed To Regional Tourism NZ Board

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 10:35 am
Press Release: Destination Queenstown

 

Queenstown, New Zealand (12 July 2023) Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods has been appointed to the Board of Regional Tourism New Zealand (RTNZ).
Mat will join the RTNZ Board effective immediately and joins five other regional trustee representatives; three from the North Island, two from the South Island and an independent Chair. 
Mat said he was looking forward to working alongside other regions on nationally significant issues.
“I am excited to represent Queenstown, and all the South Island regions, at a national level as well as contributing to a range of issues facing the sector currently. The future of regional tourism is strong, and this appointment provides an opportunity to help shape the evolution of the visitor economy as we look to deliver value to our communities socially, culturally, environmentally and economically.”
RTNZ Chair, David Perks, said he was looking forward to the contribution Mat will make to the RTNZ Board.
“It is great to be welcoming Mat onto the Board of RTNZ. Mat’s experience in one of NZ’s premier visitor destinations, and part in building the Queenstown Lakes regenerative tourism strategy and Carbon Zero by 2030 goal, will bring great insight and perspectives on the future of tourism in Aotearoa to our Trustee team.”
Mat has strong governance experience having previously been the Chair of Lake Wānaka Tourism as well as currently being on the board of Snow Sports NZ.
RTNZ is the peak body for Aotearoa New Zealand’s Regional Tourism Organisations, which are each the representative of the local government investment in the tourism sector for their community. It is managed by an independent chair and governed by a board of trustees. RTNZ Trustees are elected by the membership network and are elected for a three-year term and have the option to renew their position for a further two terms.

