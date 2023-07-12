Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Team Culture A Winner In The Future Of Retail

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 2:37 pm
Awards recognise Employment Branding in New Zealand’s top retailers – including a telco showdown

Retail businesses with strong team cultures who provide career opportunities were the big winners at the annual Retail Employer of the Year Awards.

This year’s awards included a showdown between three of New Zealand’s major telcos Spark, One NZ and 2degrees who were finalists in the large category (over 500 employees). With the telcos also up against Mitre 10 and Chemist Warehouse, it was Spark that came out on top.

The annual awards, run by career advice and recruitment specialists Retailworld Resourcing, recognise retail businesses that advocate strong employer brands and champion career pathways for employees in the sector.

Winners are decided by votes from employees, workers in the retail sector, and members of the public who rate the company they believe stands out as the best retail place to work.

“The most common themes amongst voters were the importance of team culture and having future career prospects,” says Retailworld’s Auckland-based Agency Director, Danielle McFadyen.

Spark’s culture was a massive driving force for them taking the win, with their employees feeling supported and valued. They really look after their people with staff benefits, well-being initiatives, and an induction and training process setting new employees up for success.”

Other winners were plus-size fashion label Taking Shape in the small business category (less than 100 employees) who went up against A&C Homestore and Partridge Jewellers. Wholesale FMCG company Gilmours won the medium category (between 101 – 500 employees) which was hotly contested over DFS NZ and Overland Footwear Group.

McFadyen says all the finalists place a very high importance on community and camaraderie within their retail teams.

“They are all in it together and want to ensure everyone is equipped to succeed and see potential for growth and development within their organisation.”

“They don't leave their team members feeling like they’re just another number. Employee experience and onboarding play a huge part in this. Spark retail is a great example of a business that has developed and promoted employees up through the organisation.”

This year saw a 112% increase on last year in the number of votes which McFadyen says reflects the increased positivity in the retail sector after a turbulent period across the industry.

“It’s been volatile and tough out there for many sectors and retail is no exception. But there is a vitality and energy back and that shows in the number of votes as well as the sentiment provided by voters.”

McFadyen says the awards also highlight how retail is not solely about being a shop worker, which is the traditional role associated with the industry.

“As the businesses who were finalists in the awards show, retail provides a fantastic career pathway with room for growth and development across an incredibly wide range of roles.

“There’s a range of career options within retail, from online and e-commerce opportunities, right through to marketing, digital, HR, and finance options. I know of someone who started as a casual worker over Christmas 15 years ago at one of New Zealand’s largest fashion retailers and they progressed through the business to be Regional Manager, Operations Manager, and is now General Manager for NZ.”

She says as well as a strong team culture, the winners of the medium and small categories also had specific qualities unique to their businesses.

“Gilmours staff are dedicated to delivering their customers the best possible service and Taking Shape has created a culture where the team love going to work every day.

“But no matter what size the business is, all finalists and winners demonstrate strong employment brands and take their whole team on the journey, it’s apparent they care about their people. Strong team culture across the board is definitely key.”

Retailworld advocates businesses who have a strong employment brand, especially these days when businesses are looking at staff retention, a strong employment brand can help both attract and retain staff.

