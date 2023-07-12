Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Air New Zealand Farewells Sir Jonathon Porritt From Sustainability Panel

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

 

Following nine years at the helm of Air New Zealand’s Sustainability Panel, the airline is sad to say farewell to Sir Jonathon Porritt as he stands down at the end of the month.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to Chair Air New Zealand’s Sustainability Advisory Panel from its inception.” said Sir Jonathon.

“Like every other airline in the world, Air New Zealand faces some daunting challenges as countries seek to decarbonise the global economy as fast as possible. But there has always been a readiness to engage and to commit with Air New Zealand, showing real leadership that is often remarked on by other airlines.

“It’s not going to get any easier, and both the Board and the Executive will now need to double down on delivery – to meet the ambitious targets that have been set.

“I have loved my time as Chair of the Panel and want to thank all my amazing colleagues who have made it possible for us to both support and challenge Air New Zealand in equal measure.”

Sir Jonathon will hand the baton to fellow Panel member Sam Mostyn AO.

Sam has sat on the Air New Zealand Sustainability Panel since 2021. She has had an extensive career spanning many sectors including executive and non-executive roles on climate change, gender and diversity, aviation, business and risk and finance. Sam is also a current board member of the Australian Climate Authority and the Chair of the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce. She has been consistently recognised for her work as a pioneer of gender inclusion and equity, and leadership in sustainability, most recently being made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2021.

The Panel was established in 2014 to work with Air New Zealand to improve and develop its sustainability strategy and drive the airline forward in the field of sustainable aviation.

Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability Officer Kiri Hannifin says the airline is incredibly grateful for Sir Jonathon’s immense contribution and leadership he’s shown over the almost decade he’s been the Chair.

“This Panel was developed to challenge and push us to be better in our thinking across the airline. There’s been no shortage of difficult conversations as we strive to decarbonise Air New Zealand as quickly as we can, and Sir Jonathon’s leadership has been pivotal in these discussions over the past nine years.

“While we’re sad to bid farewell to Sir Jonathon, we’re incredibly grateful to have Sustainability Adviser Sam Mostyn AO stepping into the role. Sam’s experience in climate change speaks for itself, so we know she will continue to push us to be better and look forward to working closely with her over the coming years to drive us towards our goals.”

Going forward, the airline’s Sustainability Advisory Panel will consist of Sam Mostyn AO, Dr Susanne Becken, Katherine Corich, Professor Tim Jackson and Nadine Toe Toe.

