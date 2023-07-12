Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Huia: Should WorkSafe Investigate? Did Political Pressure Compromise Safety?

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Waikato Chamber of Commerce

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce has called on WorkSafe to investigate the circumstances that led to Waka Kotahi banning the Te Huia train from operating on Auckland’s metro rail network. And questioned whether political pressure had played a part in the situation.

The temporary ban follows two ‘Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD)’ incidents reported by Kiwi Rail. A SPAD event is defined as an incident when the train driver failed to obey a red signal and has entered a section of track where there is the potential for conflict with another rail service.

The ban means Te Huia’s route, which usually terminates at The Strand in Parnell, would instead terminate at Papakura and passengers would then be bussed to Parnell.

Waikato Chamber CEO Don Good called for WorkSafe to investigate the incidents. He also queried whether political pressure resulted in the safety concerns.

Back in August 2021, Hamilton City councillors were discussing whether to allow Auckland to take more water from the Waikato River. Then councillor and long-time Te Huia support Dave Macpherson put forward an amendment which was voted on unanimously.


“That amendment was that Auckland could have more of our water, but that Te Huia must be let into Auckland as part of the deal… basically that staff were to put Te Huia into negotiations with Auckland Council over the deal.”

At the time, councillors said they were being blocked by Auckland Transport which was concerned an additional train on the network would further add to its congestion.

“The following month, it was announced that Te Huia would be allowed to terminate at The Strand.

“What I want to know is whether the strong-arming by politicians was the catalyst for compromising passenger safety. Did Auckland Transport relent so Watercare would be allowed to take more Waikato River water? And if so, did they then not do their due diligence to establish whether Te Huia was properly equipped to access the network?”

The first incident is said to have occurred three weeks ago when Te Huia passed a stop signal near Penrose. Another incident this week saw it overrun a signal north of Hamilton.

An Electronic Train Protection (ETP) system on Te Huia was installed. Waka Kotahi would now require European Train Control System (ETCS) technology be installed if Te Huia was to continue operating in the Auckland metro area.

ETCS is a safety system used by Auckland Transport trains which caused them to slow when approaching a red signal. KiwiRail plans to install that, but it will take more than 12 months to complete.

“Should Te Huia have had the right safety system installed before it was granted access to the Auckland metro network? If indeed it should have ETCS technology on board and passenger safety was compromised because it didn’t, then we need to understand how that was allowed to happen through an independent WorkSafe process.

“Te Huia has had too much political meddling. The travelling public both on the service and in Auckland need to be independently reassured that it is a safe service.

“Te Huia’s passenger numbers dropped in May and June with figures of 5707 and 5813 respectively after having good months in March of 7120 and April of 6692. Indeed, Te Huia’s March result was the second highest ever for the service. It would be a shame not to see it run its full trial for which it is funded until the end of June 2024 to see if it really could be a viable service long-term.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 