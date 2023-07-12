Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Supermarket Workers' Union Welcomes Fair Pay Agreement Acceptance

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

FIRST Union members who work in Aotearoa’s supermarkets are the latest group of workers to be formally accepted by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to begin negotiations for a Fair Pay Agreement.

"We’re delighted that supermarket workers are joining our union’s bus drivers in having their FPA application accepted by the Ministry, and we’re looking forward to raising the standard of pay and working conditions in our supermarkets, no matter where you work or which company you work for," FIRST Union President Robert Reid said.

"Unionised supermarkets, including the entire Countdown chain, are paying around the living wage but many workers in un-unionised stores in the Foodstuffs chain or independent supermarkets are only being paid the minimum wage, and that has to change."

"We’re pleased to already have the support of one of the major chains for a Fair Pay Agreement in the industry, and we’re working hard to get the support of the other employers for upcoming negotiations."

"Supermarket workers have been historically undervalued and underpaid for what are challenging careers at the centre of their communities."

"It took a pandemic for many to appreciate how vitally important their jobs are, but everyday issues around pay, staffing levels, safety at work and job progression remain problems for supermarket workers."

"We’re looking forward to engaging positively with employers and setting a new and better standard in our supermarkets across the country."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 